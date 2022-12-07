ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New York Post

Jets’ Mike White has chance to exorcise his Bills’ demons

ORCHARD PARK — When a reporter asked Mike White how he feels about facing the Bills after what happened a year ago, the Jets quarterback showed his sense of humor. “What happened a year ago?” White joked. If only he could forget. White imploded last year against the Bills in a 45-17 loss, throwing four interceptions, three of them on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. The Jets have a lot to play for Sunday against the Bills. They are fighting for a playoff berth and can even keep their hope of a division title alive with a win. But for White, the game...
WFMZ-TV Online

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m. Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m. Washington at...
Phillymag.com

A Day in the Life of the Linc: The Inside View of a Big Eagles Win

On the morning of October 16th, Lincoln Financial Field sat quiet. The day before, a few feet away, the Phillies had eliminated the Braves to fight their way to the National League Championship Series. After dominating MLS’s Eastern Conference, the Union were resting during their bye week. The Sixers were primed, waiting for opening night. Heck, even the Flyers were 2-0.
Front Office Sports

Philly May Get a New 76ers Arena and Residents Have Questions

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to build a new $1.3 billion arena near the city’s Chinatown — and the surrounding community wants to make sure its voice is heard. Four local groups have formed a committee aimed at ensuring that the culture of the area isn’t wiped out by the development, and that local businesses are able to benefit from economic potential of the project.
