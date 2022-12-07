ORCHARD PARK — When a reporter asked Mike White how he feels about facing the Bills after what happened a year ago, the Jets quarterback showed his sense of humor. “What happened a year ago?” White joked. If only he could forget. White imploded last year against the Bills in a 45-17 loss, throwing four interceptions, three of them on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. The Jets have a lot to play for Sunday against the Bills. They are fighting for a playoff berth and can even keep their hope of a division title alive with a win. But for White, the game...

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 44 MINUTES AGO