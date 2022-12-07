ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” Southgate said after the match at Al Bayt Stadium. “I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, the FA. I think it is right to take time to do that.” Southgate’s bosses at the English Football Association are certainly delighted with the progress the national team has made since he was hired in 2016.
The Independent

‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit

The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
BBC

Partick Thistle: Duncan Smillie could become new club chairman as peace breaks out

Former Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie could become strife-torn Partick Thistle's new chairman. Chair Jacqui Low and six directors resigned this week after recent fan protests followed the Partick Thistle FC Trust becoming majority shareholder. Smillie was the only director not to resign, but trustee Neil Drain told BBC Scotland...
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
BBC

Liverpool Council: Troubled authority has turned corner, mayor says

Troubled Liverpool Council has "turned a corner" after months of supervision by government commissioners, the city's mayor has said. The authority has been under pressure ever since a damning report highlighted issues of financial mismanagement and a toxic culture. Whitehall officials have said they are now "optimistic" about the progress...
BBC

Rob Edwards: New Luton boss ready for first game after lengthy lead-in

Rob Edwards hopes to hit the ground running in his first match as Luton Town head coach. Because of the World Cup break, he will take charge against Middlesbrough on Saturday, 23 days after being named as Nathan Jones' successor. The 39-year-old former Watford boss' new side are 11th in...
BBC

Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence

A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
Yardbarker

‘Bring him home’, Moussa Dembele touted for Celtic return

Celtic supporters are touting the club to make an ambitious move to re-sign Moussa Dembele. The Frenchman is avaliable on a pre-contract but Lyon are said to be keen to recoup something for Dembele with a £5m fee suggested. With Celtic likely in the market for a striker this summer, some are suggesting that an unlikely move is made to bring him home.

