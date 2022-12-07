Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Static/Buzzing Sound on TV
Static or buzzing sound on TV is one of the most common problems faced by many people. Buzzing does not have a significant effect on the operation of your TV. However, you should be concerned if there is a massive and prolonged buzzing sound from the TV. If you own...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Bad System Config Info” Error on Windows
The BAD_SYSTEM_CONFIG_INFO bug check, which has a value of 0x00000074, occurs due to problems with a system’s registry. Specifically, you might encounter this bug check if your PC’s SYSTEM hive is corrupt. If any user or program edited some critical keys and values in any other hives, that...
technewstoday.com
How to Create File in PowerShell Command
Creating a file using graphical tools like File Explorer is extremely easy in Windows. However, you don’t have a lot of options and configurations you can set while doing so. Additionally, you may need to create multiple files at once or create similar files in multiple directories. In such...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Files on iCloud
The free plan on iCloud only gives you 5 GB of storage, which is usually not enough to store all your data. You can upgrade the iCloud storage with a premium subscription plan anytime. But, if you want to maintain the free storage plan, the best option is to delete files or backups you don’t need regularly.
technewstoday.com
Function Key (Fn) Is Not Working – How To Fix It
Fn keys act as quick shortcuts for managing different media functions such as Volume controls, turning Wi-fi/ Bluetooth, brightness and others. The Fn offers value addition in the functionality of the already existing function keys(F1- F12). But what if Fn keys do not work all of a sudden? This is...
9to5Mac
Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology
Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
yankodesign.com
This futuristic-looking phone controller puts a literal spin on shooting videos
Many of us today use our smartphones not only to take pictures but also to record videos. Some even use their mobile devices to play games that require them to point their phones’ cameras at certain things or people. In fact, some think that this kind of augmented reality or AR experience could become more commonplace in the future. Holding our phones in our hands for these seems like the most natural way to use them, but they might not be the most efficient nor the safest. Monopods, a.k.a. the notorious selfie sticks, at one point became so popular exactly because of that, while phone gimbals also started popping to give budding filmmakers a hand. AR gamers, however, don’t neatly fit these groups, so this concept of a gun-shaped phone controller tries to envision what their future could look like, presuming this type of gaming actually takes off.
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function
Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
Everyone’s blown away by amazing hack to make your iPhone say anything you want when you plug it in to charge
A HIDDEN iPhone hack has blown people away as they realise they can make their phone say ANYTHING when it is being plugged in to charge. Apple fans were sent into a frenzy as many had no idea their smartphone had the hilarious secret feature. To make your iPhone speak...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Ad Blocker on Chrome
Although ad blockers make for a smoother browsing experience, they’re not always perfect. This is primarily because sometimes they accidentally block other types of content as well. In this way, there’s a chance you’ll miss out on some information. Another instance is that some websites detect ad-blockers and keep their content locked until you disable them.
ZDNet
How to clear the Opera browser cache and why you should do it regularly
I've been using Opera as my default browser for some time now. The main reason I do so is that Opera has perfected tab management. But like any browser, Opera can, over time, develop problems. Most often those problems lie within what's saved in the cache. What is this "cache"...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone and Android
If you’re not having a good experience with your data, chances are your phone is on Low Data Mode. Normally, this option helps to restrict excess data usage from the background, saving you some data costs. But if you want to surf the web properly without restrictions and lags,...
technewstoday.com
How to Remove a Hard Drive From a Laptop (Step-By-Step Guide)
Hard drives are one of the most important components as they store all your computer’s essential data. One way or another, you might have thought of upgrading or replacing this storage device. But before jumping into this, you’ll first need to know the proper technique for hard disk removal....
technewstoday.com
How to Copy Text from a Picture
Whether you want to convert some text written on a piece of paper, like a receipt/bill, or convert a text from a picture to a digital format, manually jotting it down may take too long. Also, there are instances when you cannot copy a text, even if it’s already in a digital format, such as an error message or a website that has disabled text selection.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
Business Insider
How to 'unrepost' a video on TikTok so it stops appearing in your followers' feeds
Every TikTok video can be reposted, which lets you share the best videos you've seen with all your followers. Reposting a video puts it into your followers' feeds as if it were your own. But if you ever want to "unrepost" a video, the process is almost the exact same.
Business Insider
How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently
You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
Comments / 0