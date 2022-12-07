Read full article on original website
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
CNET
Your Home Security Cameras Can Be Hacked. Here's How to Prevent It
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Installing an internet-connected security camera in your house won't necessarily bring a wave of hackers to your Wi-Fi network -- but it also has happened before. For...
9to5Mac
Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology
Alongside a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud data, Apple has two other major security announcements today. The company says that it will add support for using Security Keys to further enhance your Apple ID and iCloud account security. There’s also a new feature for iMessage in particular, which the company is called iMessage Contact Key Verification.
Apple Reveals Three Major Security Features For iMessage, iCloud, And 2FA
Security and privacy are always a big concern when it comes to modern technology, and Apple products are no exception. From updates that close off risky exploits to adding new features as the version number at the end of operating systems continues to go up, it's a never-ending process. And now Apple is getting ready to provide even more protection options (via Apple) for its multitude of users. Though it's mostly intended for "users who face extraordinary digital threats" like government officials, human rights activists, celebrities, and journalists.
technewstoday.com
Function Key (Fn) Is Not Working – How To Fix It
Fn keys act as quick shortcuts for managing different media functions such as Volume controls, turning Wi-fi/ Bluetooth, brightness and others. The Fn offers value addition in the functionality of the already existing function keys(F1- F12). But what if Fn keys do not work all of a sudden? This is...
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple ID, iMessage, iCloud security protections
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced a series of three powerful new tools to protect users' most sensitive data, in new iCloud and iMessage features that will be rolling out between now and the end of 2023.
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
There’s a hidden iPhone keyboard that might help you type way faster
IPhone users obviously spend tons of time typing on the screen, and some are probably looking for all the help they can get to type faster. Apple’s built-in predictive text tool and the slide-to-type functionality should help, although more than that might be needed for those who spend a lot of time in chat and email apps. One trick to try to type faster on iPhone is activating a different keyboard layout called Dvorak, and we’ll tell you all about it in this guide.
Android Headlines
How to transfer WhatsApp to new phone without losing data
If you have recently decided to purchase a new phone and are worried about how to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone, we have got you covered. In this article, we will share different ways that you can try to transfer WhatsApp from one device to another. Continue reading the article for more information.
makeuseof.com
How to Spot a Fake Android App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Bad System Config Info” Error on Windows
The BAD_SYSTEM_CONFIG_INFO bug check, which has a value of 0x00000074, occurs due to problems with a system’s registry. Specifically, you might encounter this bug check if your PC’s SYSTEM hive is corrupt. If any user or program edited some critical keys and values in any other hives, that...
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
ZDNet
Hackers are still finding - and using - flaws in Internet Explorer
Google has filled in the blanks about a curious zero-day flaw that Microsoft addressed in its November Patch Tuesday. The remote code execution flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-41128, was in one of its Windows JavaScript scripting languages, JScript9 – the JavaScript engine used in IE 11. The bug affected Windows 7 through to Windows 11, as well as Windows Server 2008 through 2022.
CNET
Get Lighting-Fast Internet for Less With This $25 TCL Mesh Router Two-Pack
In this day and age, fast and reliable internet isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity. And if you've noticed download speeds dragging at your house, it may be time to upgrade your router. Mesh routers allow you to build a network around your home's layout, and right now you can snag this two-pack of TCL LinkHub AC1200 mesh routers on sale for just $25, which saves you a whopping $75 compared to the usual price. There's not a set expiration on this deal, but there is a limited amount in stock, with this two-pack already back-ordered until at least mid-December. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Low Data Mode on iPhone and Android
If you’re not having a good experience with your data, chances are your phone is on Low Data Mode. Normally, this option helps to restrict excess data usage from the background, saving you some data costs. But if you want to surf the web properly without restrictions and lags,...
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
ZDNet
How to clear the Opera browser cache and why you should do it regularly
I've been using Opera as my default browser for some time now. The main reason I do so is that Opera has perfected tab management. But like any browser, Opera can, over time, develop problems. Most often those problems lie within what's saved in the cache. What is this "cache"...
