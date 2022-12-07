Sometimes turning your Roku TV off and on again is all it takes to get back to smooth streaming. If your Roku device has problems like lagging, freezing, or crashing, a simple restart is often all it takes to get it working correctly again. Restarting your Roku is a less drastic measure than a full factory reset since it will not make any changes to your device or remove your apps or your Wi-Fi settings. Instead, restarting will only turn your Roku TV off and on again for a total refresh. Here’s how to restart a Roku TV.

