CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
technewstoday.com
How to Right Click on a Mac
When you right-click on the macOS, you’ll get the context menu. Through this menu, you can access a variety of different features provided by your system. Whether it’s to copy, paste or modify a particular file, you must know how to right-click on your Mac. macOS offers you...
technewstoday.com
How to Use AirPlay to Firestick
Amazon’s Firestick uses a forked Android version for the operating system. So if you use an iPhone, most of its features might be incompatible with Firestick. iOS users mostly have trouble using AirPlay. Luckily, Amazon has started introducing AirPlay & HomeKit features on a few of their Fire TV...
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.2 with Freeform, Apple Music Sing and more is just days away
Apple seeded the iOS 16.2 release candidate to developers Wednesday, taking a huge step toward giving iPhone users access to the Freeform collaboration app, the recently announced Apple Music Sing and other exciting new features. The iPadOS 16.2 release candidate also went out with nearly the same feature set. Plus,...
Android Authority
How to restart your Roku TV
Sometimes turning your Roku TV off and on again is all it takes to get back to smooth streaming. If your Roku device has problems like lagging, freezing, or crashing, a simple restart is often all it takes to get it working correctly again. Restarting your Roku is a less drastic measure than a full factory reset since it will not make any changes to your device or remove your apps or your Wi-Fi settings. Instead, restarting will only turn your Roku TV off and on again for a total refresh. Here’s how to restart a Roku TV.
Elon Musk says he's getting rid of 'Twitter for iPhone' labels, which people used to catch Android brands and ambassadors tweeting from Apple devices
Elon Musk says Twitter will get rid of source labels indicating the device a tweet was sent from. Twitter says on its help center that the labels help users "determine how much you trust the content." Some on Twitter have used the labels to catch tweets promoting Android phones sent...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Static/Buzzing Sound on TV
Static or buzzing sound on TV is one of the most common problems faced by many people. Buzzing does not have a significant effect on the operation of your TV. However, you should be concerned if there is a massive and prolonged buzzing sound from the TV. If you own...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable and Use Picture in Picture on Chrome
The Picture in Picture (PiP) mode truly revolutionized multitasking. Google Chrome being one of the most used web browsers, supports picture-in-picture mode for most video streaming platforms like YouTube. In platforms that do not support PiP, Google offers a special extension to enable the PiP mode. When you enable the...
technewstoday.com
How to Boot into Recovery Mode on macOS
When your system has a startup or disk-related problems, you must enter recovery mode to fix them. Recovery mode is used to troubleshoot and recover your computer. You can also restore your backup and get in touch with the Apple servers through this mode. Recovery mode can be accessed during...
Apple Music Sing Launches To Scratch That Karaoke Itch
Apple has announced a new feature for its global Apple Music subscribers that'll make it easier to hold impromptu karaoke sessions with an iPhone or Apple TV.
Will Smith giving followers free Apple TV+ to watch 'Emancipation'
On his Instagram Thursday, Will Smith let his followers know he's hooking them up with a free Apple TV+ subscription, just so they can catch up with his new Antoine Fuqua-directed drama, Emancipation. "I went to Apple and I said, 'Yo, my people need to have Apple TV so they...
technewstoday.com
8 Ways to Fix Hulu Error 94 on Your Device
While launching the Hulu app, sometimes, you may run into the app loading error messages like “Failed to Load Hulu. Please close and open the application to try again. ERROR 94.” It means that the app cannot load due to an internet connectivity issue. This issue is mainly reported on Samsung TV, Xbox One, Firestick, and Nintendo Switch.
technewstoday.com
How to Hide the Taskbar in Windows
One way to boost your productivity is by working without distractions. In this case, having a cluttered taskbar with notifications can interfere with your workflow. So, you can choose to hide it whenever you’d like. But, the steps to get rid of the taskbar in Windows depend on whether...
techaiapp.com
Apple Car Won’t Be Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Vehicle, Launch Delayed to 2026: Report
Apple’s longstanding plans to enter the automotive space with an ambitious electric vehicle have reportedly been put on the back-burner, with the official launch of the Apple car postponed to 2026, missing its expected 2025 target. In addition to the delay, the tech giant is also believed to be paring back plans of a fully self-driven car as present technology reportedly does not reconcile with the company’s vision for a totally autonomous vehicle.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Touch Screen on HP Laptop
Touch screens have become more than just a feature that provides users with better accessibility and accuracy. Although an incredibly convenient feature, there are times when you would like to disable this on your PC, especially if you’re not comfortable using it. As a matter of fact, you can...
ZDNet
Windows 11's screenshot tool gets a screen recorder
Microsoft is embellishing its screenshot feature, Snipping Tool, with a new feature that lets users record screen sessions. The new screen-recording function is rolling out to some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, but will reach more insiders before eventually hitting Windows 11 for mainstream users. The updated version of the Snipping Tool app with the screen recorder is version 11.2211.35.0.
Uber and Uber Eats rolling out long-awaited iOS 16 Live Activities feature
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, one of the most significant features announced was Live Activities. This function shows real-time information about an app, such as how long it will rain within the iPhone’s Lock Screen. But when iOS 16 finally launched in September, Apple delayed the...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney+ Ad Tier NOT Available On Roku Devices
Disney+ just launched ads on the streaming service, which has brought about some pricing changes. Disney+ was one of the last streaming services without a tier that included ads, but now it’s here. There are Basic and Premium tiers, and the option to bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ as well. But, there is one MAJOR problem with these new Disney+ options.
