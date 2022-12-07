ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
technewstoday.com

How to Right Click on a Mac

When you right-click on the macOS, you’ll get the context menu. Through this menu, you can access a variety of different features provided by your system. Whether it’s to copy, paste or modify a particular file, you must know how to right-click on your Mac. macOS offers you...
technewstoday.com

How to Use AirPlay to Firestick

Amazon’s Firestick uses a forked Android version for the operating system. So if you use an iPhone, most of its features might be incompatible with Firestick. iOS users mostly have trouble using AirPlay. Luckily, Amazon has started introducing AirPlay & HomeKit features on a few of their Fire TV...
Cult of Mac

iOS 16.2 with Freeform, Apple Music Sing and more is just days away

Apple seeded the iOS 16.2 release candidate to developers Wednesday, taking a huge step toward giving iPhone users access to the Freeform collaboration app, the recently announced Apple Music Sing and other exciting new features. The iPadOS 16.2 release candidate also went out with nearly the same feature set. Plus,...
Android Authority

How to restart your Roku TV

Sometimes turning your Roku TV off and on again is all it takes to get back to smooth streaming. If your Roku device has problems like lagging, freezing, or crashing, a simple restart is often all it takes to get it working correctly again. Restarting your Roku is a less drastic measure than a full factory reset since it will not make any changes to your device or remove your apps or your Wi-Fi settings. Instead, restarting will only turn your Roku TV off and on again for a total refresh. Here’s how to restart a Roku TV.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Static/Buzzing Sound on TV

Static or buzzing sound on TV is one of the most common problems faced by many people. Buzzing does not have a significant effect on the operation of your TV. However, you should be concerned if there is a massive and prolonged buzzing sound from the TV. If you own...
technewstoday.com

How to Enable and Use Picture in Picture on Chrome

The Picture in Picture (PiP) mode truly revolutionized multitasking. Google Chrome being one of the most used web browsers, supports picture-in-picture mode for most video streaming platforms like YouTube. In platforms that do not support PiP, Google offers a special extension to enable the PiP mode. When you enable the...
technewstoday.com

How to Boot into Recovery Mode on macOS

When your system has a startup or disk-related problems, you must enter recovery mode to fix them. Recovery mode is used to troubleshoot and recover your computer. You can also restore your backup and get in touch with the Apple servers through this mode. Recovery mode can be accessed during...
technewstoday.com

8 Ways to Fix Hulu Error 94 on Your Device

While launching the Hulu app, sometimes, you may run into the app loading error messages like “Failed to Load Hulu. Please close and open the application to try again. ERROR 94.” It means that the app cannot load due to an internet connectivity issue. This issue is mainly reported on Samsung TV, Xbox One, Firestick, and Nintendo Switch.
technewstoday.com

How to Hide the Taskbar in Windows

One way to boost your productivity is by working without distractions. In this case, having a cluttered taskbar with notifications can interfere with your workflow. So, you can choose to hide it whenever you’d like. But, the steps to get rid of the taskbar in Windows depend on whether...
techaiapp.com

Apple Car Won’t Be Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Vehicle, Launch Delayed to 2026: Report

Apple’s longstanding plans to enter the automotive space with an ambitious electric vehicle have reportedly been put on the back-burner, with the official launch of the Apple car postponed to 2026, missing its expected 2025 target. In addition to the delay, the tech giant is also believed to be paring back plans of a fully self-driven car as present technology reportedly does not reconcile with the company’s vision for a totally autonomous vehicle.
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Touch Screen on HP Laptop

Touch screens have become more than just a feature that provides users with better accessibility and accuracy. Although an incredibly convenient feature, there are times when you would like to disable this on your PC, especially if you’re not comfortable using it. As a matter of fact, you can...
ZDNet

Windows 11's screenshot tool gets a screen recorder

Microsoft is embellishing its screenshot feature, Snipping Tool, with a new feature that lets users record screen sessions. The new screen-recording function is rolling out to some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, but will reach more insiders before eventually hitting Windows 11 for mainstream users. The updated version of the Snipping Tool app with the screen recorder is version 11.2211.35.0.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney+ Ad Tier NOT Available On Roku Devices

Disney+ just launched ads on the streaming service, which has brought about some pricing changes. Disney+ was one of the last streaming services without a tier that included ads, but now it’s here. There are Basic and Premium tiers, and the option to bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ as well. But, there is one MAJOR problem with these new Disney+ options.

