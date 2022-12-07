Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
How to delete Gmail emails
"How to delete Gmail emails" is a popular phrase that's blowing up on Google Search at the moment. Many Gmail users likely feel like they're drowning in a sea of junk mail, but have no idea how to rid themselves of their overfilled inbox. If you feel the same way,...
pocketnow.com
Make PDF to Word file conversion a breeze with TinyWow PDF to Word
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Because of their small file size and wide compatibility, PDF files are perfect for read-only documents that you send to others. Unfortunately, however, they aren’t so easy to edit. TinyWow PDF to Word conversion tool turns PDF files into Word-compatible .DOCX files to make them easily editable with the software you already use.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Not Enough Memory to Open This Page” on Google Chrome
Chrome may be a popular favorite amongst many, but it still fails to be up to par every now and then. For instance, it usually takes up a significant amount of memory. Sometimes, that very factor can be taxing on your PC, and Chrome will show an error message like “Not Enough Memory.”
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
technewstoday.com
Function Key (Fn) Is Not Working – How To Fix It
Fn keys act as quick shortcuts for managing different media functions such as Volume controls, turning Wi-fi/ Bluetooth, brightness and others. The Fn offers value addition in the functionality of the already existing function keys(F1- F12). But what if Fn keys do not work all of a sudden? This is...
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Android Apps to Remove the Background From Any Image
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing backgrounds from your photos used to be a hectic task that required a PC and some serious Photoshop skills. However, you no longer need such special arrangements because you can easily do it on your Android phone.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Static/Buzzing Sound on TV
Static or buzzing sound on TV is one of the most common problems faced by many people. Buzzing does not have a significant effect on the operation of your TV. However, you should be concerned if there is a massive and prolonged buzzing sound from the TV. If you own...
technewstoday.com
How to Right Click on a Mac
When you right-click on the macOS, you’ll get the context menu. Through this menu, you can access a variety of different features provided by your system. Whether it’s to copy, paste or modify a particular file, you must know how to right-click on your Mac. macOS offers you...
How to make and share WhatsApp call links
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has quietly been evolving its arsenal of features for years, with the likes of multi-platform messaging making it one of our all-time favorite apps. But what’s up with WhatsApp call links? These handy little links transform WhatsApp calls into long-term links that anyone can join whenever they want. Better yet, you can set up a call link in just a few taps. Want to know how? You’ve come to the right place.
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable and Use Picture in Picture on Chrome
The Picture in Picture (PiP) mode truly revolutionized multitasking. Google Chrome being one of the most used web browsers, supports picture-in-picture mode for most video streaming platforms like YouTube. In platforms that do not support PiP, Google offers a special extension to enable the PiP mode. When you enable the...
technewstoday.com
8 Ways to Fix Black Screen Of Death On HP Laptop
The black screen of Death on HP is mostly triggered by bugs in the operating system and the drivers. For most of the HP users experiencing this problem, the black screen of death occurs after signing into the Windows. It is seen that on older builds of Windows, the process explorer fails to startup normally.
technewstoday.com
How to Create File in PowerShell Command
Creating a file using graphical tools like File Explorer is extremely easy in Windows. However, you don’t have a lot of options and configurations you can set while doing so. Additionally, you may need to create multiple files at once or create similar files in multiple directories. In such...
The Verge
Now you can go password-free in Chrome with passkeys
Passkeys are now available to use in Chrome. Google added the passwordless secure login standard this week to Chrome Stable M108 after going through a testing period that started in October. The feature now works using Chrome on both desktop and mobile running Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Google also...
ZDNet
How to add conditional formatting to a Google Sheets drop-down list (and why you should)
Adding a drop-down list in Google Sheets is a simple trick that can make it exponentially easier for collaborators to fill in data from a handy list of options (instead of having to type everything manually). This can also prevent users from entering the wrong information into a critical field in your spreadsheet.
9to5Mac
MarsEdit 5 lands on the Mac with quick and easy micropost blogging and Markdown highlighting
The excellent Mac desktop blogging app MarsEdit has landed with version 5.0 and some timely new features. MarsEdit 5 comes almost exactly five years after the last major version dropped, and it includes a modernized icon to match the rest of your Mac dock. MarsEdit 5 developer Daniel Jalkut credits...
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
technewstoday.com
How to Remove a Hard Drive From a Laptop (Step-By-Step Guide)
Hard drives are one of the most important components as they store all your computer’s essential data. One way or another, you might have thought of upgrading or replacing this storage device. But before jumping into this, you’ll first need to know the proper technique for hard disk removal....
technewstoday.com
How to Uninstall Apps in macOS
Each app on your Mac takes up a significant amount of disk space. Applications that are no longer useful to you should be deleted immediately. This optimizes your storage and also ensures your Mac’s longevity. macOS provides you with a couple of different ways to uninstall apps from the...
technewstoday.com
How to Hide the Taskbar in Windows
One way to boost your productivity is by working without distractions. In this case, having a cluttered taskbar with notifications can interfere with your workflow. So, you can choose to hide it whenever you’d like. But, the steps to get rid of the taskbar in Windows depend on whether...
Comments / 0