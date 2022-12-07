Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has quietly been evolving its arsenal of features for years, with the likes of multi-platform messaging making it one of our all-time favorite apps. But what’s up with WhatsApp call links? These handy little links transform WhatsApp calls into long-term links that anyone can join whenever they want. Better yet, you can set up a call link in just a few taps. Want to know how? You’ve come to the right place.

