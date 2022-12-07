Read full article on original website
Iowa home-health agencies cited for no-show workers and poor-quality care
Thirty-four of Iowa’s 136 home-health agencies were inspected by the state this year, with five of them cited for 10 or more violations.
Can You Legally Sleep In Your Car in Iowa? It Depends
This is a loaded question if there ever was one. Can you legally sleep in your car in Iowa? It depends. Let's start with where you can do it according to Smart Financial. Despite the fact that they'll trust you to scan your own groceries, you cannot sleep in a Walmart parking lot in Iowa (nor should you cut across it to find a closer parking space or beat a red light). Believe it or not, some states allow nodding off in your car for the night while parked in the Wal-Mart lot (if you must). The exact verbiage on this, per Sleep Insider, says:
Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools
We’re nearly three years past the start of the COVID pandemic and life is returning to pre-pandemic times, except for one area — education. Parents got an unprecedented opportunity for an up-close view into the education their children were being provided. Awareness brought about an increased demand from parents for more educational options for their […] The post Here’s why this Iowa parent supports educational savings accounts for private schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Drought ahead of winter is worst in 10 years
Dry conditions in Iowa have improved since the beginning of November but are still the worst in a decade heading into winter.
Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net
I still can hear the phone ringing. It was a continuous shrill ring, clearly distinct from an ordinary call. No matter the time of day, my heart would begin to race. When I picked up the receiver, I’d hear worried — and sometimes frantic — voices asking for help. It wasn’t a wrong number — […] The post Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa
Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster
"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
This Cuddly Animal is 100% Illegal to Own in Iowa
As kids, we're essentially taught to think all animals are cuddly, cute, and most importantly, sweet. Because of Disney and other film studios' cartoons, we see animals talk, smile, fall in love, and be friends with each other (and humans). The reality is that's simply not true, sadly. Lions can't...
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
cbs2iowa.com
December 8-9 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Ice and snow fell in northern Iowa leading to slick conditions and school closures, mainly near and north of Highway 20. Here's a list of the snowfall reports in the area:. Decorah: 5.2" Waukon: 5.0" New Hampton: 4.0" Postville: 3.8" Rossville: 3.0"
wnax.com
Bird Flu Strikes Iowa Turkey Farm
Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in an Iowa turkey production flock. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the outbreak occurred in northwest Iowa at the turkey growing region of Sac, Buena Vista, and Cherokee Counties. Naig says Iowa Department of Agriculture officials were able to confine the outbreak and keep it from spreading to other poultry farms.
KGLO News
Iowa Ag Secretary warns wild birds may bring bird flu back next spring
DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the threat of bird flu continues to hang over Iowa’s poultry industry, as migrating wild birds are identified as the likely source of bird flu outbreaks at seven Iowa sites this fall. “We’ve had three just in the...
KGLO News
Field of Dreams series producer says direct $6 million grant elsewhere
DES MOINES — The grant money awarded for production of a “Field of Dreams” TV series in Iowa will be redirected to another tourism-related project. The TV series was to be a “prequel,” featuring stories about characters in the Field of Dreams movie. In late June, Governor Reynolds announced the project was getting $6 million from Destination Iowa, a state grant program financed with federal pandemic relief money. Universal pulled its financing for the Field of Dreams series days later.
KIMT
Celebration held of Iowa's new 'Right to Bear Arms'
DES MOINES, Iowa – The “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” is now a part of the Iowa Constitution. Secretary of State Paul Pate held a ceremony Friday to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the state constitution. He was joined by members of the Iowa Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition.
KIMT
Charles City school board to consider job cuts on Monday
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Cutting jobs will be on Monday’s agenda for the Charles City School Board. Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist says she will present the Board with plans that include reductions in the operations department and central services office staff, the adjustment or reclassification of a few other positions, and eliminating two teacher/administration positions. Dr. Lundquist says there are three options for those final two job cuts:
KGLO News
Report: Iowa needs to fix racial disparities in juvenile detention programs
DES MOINES — A report finds Iowa detains black youth at a higher rate than any other state in the country. The Sentencing Project says to address racial disparities in juvenile detention, Iowa should grow diversion programs that deal with criminal conduct without sending young people to court. Deb...
Iowa Would Have a Perfect 100 Counties if not for this Travesty
The Hawkeye State sure has a lot of counties. Compared to larger states like California (54) and Montana (56), Iowa has almost twice as many, with a staggering 99. But it easily could have an even 100, if not for one annoying outlier up north. Have you ever glanced at...
KBUR
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
