More than nine out of 10 people in some parts of England are stuck in hospital beds despite being fit to leave, new analysis shows.Levels are particularly high in areas of the North West, where some trusts have as many as 95% of patients still in beds who no longer need to be there.An average of 22,586 people per day across England were ready to leave hospital last week, of which 9,228 (41%) were discharged while 13,358 (59%) stayed in their beds, according to analysis of NHS data by the PA news agency.There are sharp regional differences across the country,...

2 DAYS AGO