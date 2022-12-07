ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Who is a better candidate to win MVP - Jayson Tatum or Giannis Antetokoumpo?

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Who is a better candidate to win the NBA’s 2023 Kia Most Valuable Player award: Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum or Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Both have their respective clubs at or near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, and it has been their play above all others that has their teams there even with some fairly elite players on their respective teams behind them.

Antetokounmpo, of course, has already won the award and Tatum’s team has the better record. But a case can be made for either — and several other players this early in the season.

Of the two, who has made a better argument via their play so far in 2022-23?

The host of the eponymous “Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf” recently debated this question himself — take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what he had to say.

