The death has become known of Eve Shapiro, voice and directing teacher at Juilliard for quarter of a century. Eve was 92. Born in South Africa, at the age of 17 she won an award for best amateur theatrical production of the year. Encouraged by praise, she ventured to London for further training and was given a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Upon completion of her studies, she was asked to join RADA’s faculty as a director and teacher. During her fourteen years at RADA, she trained Alan Rickman, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Henry Goodman, and Tom Courtney, among many other artists of subsequent recognition.

