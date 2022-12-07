Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Hamburg lands major opera chief
The next head of Hamburg State Opera ia to be Tobias Kratzer, one of the most interesting directors of German opera, it was announced today. Kratzer, 42, caught the eye with Bayreuth’s Tannhäuser in 2019. He takes over Hamburg in 2025.
Slipped Disc
Anna Netrebko keeps Paris waiting
Flying in from Buenos Aires, the Russian soprano has pulled out of the first night of Verdi’s Forza del destino next Monday. Unwell, says the Opéra de Paris. She will be replaced by Anna Pirozzi, making her house debut. Netrebko is down to sing three further performances in...
Slipped Disc
Iranian artists stage pro-women concert in Frankfurt
The Iranian-Canadian countertenor Cameron Shahbazi (pic) is organising a fundraiser at Frankfurt Opera on Monday for beleaguered Iranian women unnder the title, ‘Woman. Life. Freedom.’. He has lined up a galaxy of supporters and fellow-exiles, among them sopranos Ambur Braid, Lilian Farahani, Kristine Opolais and Giulia Semenzato, mezzo-soprano Anna...
Slipped Disc
Official: Daniel Barenboim will conduct again before end of year
We are very happy to announce that Daniel Barenboim will conduct the New Year’s concerts, which will take place at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden on December 31, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. and January 1, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. The programme includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in...
Slipped Disc
Salzburg books Currentzis as festival centrepiece
The Putin-supported Teodor Currentzis will feature strongly in next summer’s Salzburg Festival with his Utopia orchestra, it was confirmed today. He is a favourite of the festival director Markus Hinterhäuser. Morality has nothing to do with it. Other highlights include Verdi’s Macbeth conducted by Franz Welser-Möst with Asmik...
Slipped Disc
US orchestra goes on strike for 46% pay rise
Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association walked out last night after theor pay demand was rejected. They’re still talking, though. Fort Wayne is not to be confused with the Fort Worth Symphony – pictured here during their last strike in 2016.
Slipped Disc
Juilliard voice teacher dies
The death has become known of Eve Shapiro, voice and directing teacher at Juilliard for quarter of a century. Eve was 92. Born in South Africa, at the age of 17 she won an award for best amateur theatrical production of the year. Encouraged by praise, she ventured to London for further training and was given a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Upon completion of her studies, she was asked to join RADA’s faculty as a director and teacher. During her fourteen years at RADA, she trained Alan Rickman, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Henry Goodman, and Tom Courtney, among many other artists of subsequent recognition.
Slipped Disc
Conductor takes her Ukrainian aid drive to Chicago
The Finnish-Ukrainian Dalia Stasevska is telling Chicago why she’s more than just a hired baton.
Slipped Disc
British composer wins 20k Hindemith Prize
The 2023 Hindy prize, worth 20,000 Euros, goes to Alex Paxton. He’ll pick it up next summer at the Schleswig-Holstein Festival. Paxton, 32, is an improvising trombonist, published by Ricordi. In the words of the Neue Zeitschrift fur Musik: ‘Paxton is a system-crasher of genre, who merges jamming video...
Slipped Disc
Principal cello leaves London for the north
The Royal Scottish National Orchestra has named Pei-Jee Ng as its principal cello, starting in the New Year. The Australian has been co-principal cello in the London Philharmonic for the past eight years. Now, it looks like he has tired of London. His final concert with the LPO was in...
Slipped Disc
Just in: Ex-trombone is Munich’s next conductor
The Munich Symphony Orchestra has appointed Joseph Bastian as its music director from next summer. Bastian, 41, was Principal Bass Trombone with Bavarian Radio in Munich until February 2016 when Robin Ticciati fell sick and he rose from the ranks to take over three concerts. Since then he has switched...
Hamish Kilgour: co-founder of New Zealand band the Clean dies aged 65
Hamish Kilgour, co-founder of New Zealand band the Clean, has died aged 65. The musician had been missing since 27 November. No cause of death has been revealed. The Clean’s US label, Merge Records, shared a statement about his passing:. As a founding member of the Clean, with his...
Slipped Disc
Paris Opera recuits talent in colonies
The Paris Opera has begun a three-year programme in French Guiana to attract young people in the so-called ‘overseas department’ to make careers in opera and ballet. ‘Geographic distance must not be an insurmountable obstacle to see performances, or to imagine embarking on a career as a dancer, opera signer or musician,’ said Paris boss Alexander Neef.
