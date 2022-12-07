To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A ‘COMPLETE CATASTROPHE’ has taken place in the German city of Manching, according to its mayor, Herbert Nerb. He was referring to the theft of a cache of 450 Celtic coins that was stolen from a museum there on Tuesday. According to the Guardian, that group is worth several million euros. To undertake the heist, the thieves cut off the museum’s telephone service and the internet connection, and broke into a showcase. Markus Blume , the minister of arts and sciences for the Bavaria region, did not mince words when he called the occurrence a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO