Read full article on original website
Related
The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old
The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
Slipped Disc
Hamburg lands major opera chief
The next head of Hamburg State Opera ia to be Tobias Kratzer, one of the most interesting directors of German opera, it was announced today. Kratzer, 42, caught the eye with Bayreuth’s Tannhäuser in 2019. He takes over Hamburg in 2025.
Celtic Coins Stolen from German Museum, New York Representative Investigated Over Met Gala Invite, and More: Morning Links for November 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A ‘COMPLETE CATASTROPHE’ has taken place in the German city of Manching, according to its mayor, Herbert Nerb. He was referring to the theft of a cache of 450 Celtic coins that was stolen from a museum there on Tuesday. According to the Guardian, that group is worth several million euros. To undertake the heist, the thieves cut off the museum’s telephone service and the internet connection, and broke into a showcase. Markus Blume , the minister of arts and sciences for the Bavaria region, did not mince words when he called the occurrence a...
Slipped Disc
Toronto books Carnegie debut
The Toronto Symphony, on a centenary tour, will present its music director Gustavo Gimeno at Carnegie Hall in February. It will be the conductor’s hall debut. The orchestra has been there before. Among the pieces to be performed is Canadian composer Samy Moussa’s texturally rich second symphony.
Revealed: how women bankrolled rival to 17th century Globe theatre
Male performers may have dominated the early modern stage, but female investors were a driving force behind one of the foremost playhouses of the 17th century, according to new research. Academics have discovered that women made up a large part of the financial force behind the Fortune theatre, the great...
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Slipped Disc
Official: Daniel Barenboim will conduct again before end of year
We are very happy to announce that Daniel Barenboim will conduct the New Year’s concerts, which will take place at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden on December 31, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. and January 1, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. The programme includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in...
Slipped Disc
Conductor takes her Ukrainian aid drive to Chicago
The Finnish-Ukrainian Dalia Stasevska is telling Chicago why she’s more than just a hired baton.
Artists and König Galerie Cut Ties Amid Allegations Against Founder Johann König
Ten artists have dropped from König Galerie’s roster since allegations of sexual misconduct against its founder, Johann König, were reported by Die Zeit in late August. One of those artists, Monica Bonvicini, publicly split with the gallery early this month. Bonvicini initially “paused” her representation amid the allegations. Then, less than a month later, König, which is based in Berlin, announced that her relationship with the gallery was terminated. Since the Die Zeit article’s publication, Trey Abdella, Elmgreen & Dragset, Katharina Grosse, Friedrich Kunath, Basim Magdy, Helen Marten, Amalia Pica, Jeremy Shaw, and Corinne Wasmuht have dropped from the König roster....
Slipped Disc
Salzburg books Currentzis as festival centrepiece
The Putin-supported Teodor Currentzis will feature strongly in next summer’s Salzburg Festival with his Utopia orchestra, it was confirmed today. He is a favourite of the festival director Markus Hinterhäuser. Morality has nothing to do with it. Other highlights include Verdi’s Macbeth conducted by Franz Welser-Möst with Asmik...
Slipped Disc
US orchestra goes on strike for 46% pay rise
Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association walked out last night after theor pay demand was rejected. They’re still talking, though. Fort Wayne is not to be confused with the Fort Worth Symphony – pictured here during their last strike in 2016.
Slipped Disc
British composer wins 20k Hindemith Prize
The 2023 Hindy prize, worth 20,000 Euros, goes to Alex Paxton. He’ll pick it up next summer at the Schleswig-Holstein Festival. Paxton, 32, is an improvising trombonist, published by Ricordi. In the words of the Neue Zeitschrift fur Musik: ‘Paxton is a system-crasher of genre, who merges jamming video...
Slipped Disc
Anna Netrebko keeps Paris waiting
Flying in from Buenos Aires, the Russian soprano has pulled out of the first night of Verdi’s Forza del destino next Monday. Unwell, says the Opéra de Paris. She will be replaced by Anna Pirozzi, making her house debut. Netrebko is down to sing three further performances in...
dctheaterarts.org
Spellbinding and searing ‘Pianist of Willesden Lane’ returns to Theater J
The spellbinding tale of pianist Lisa Jura cannot be told too often. In a return engagement at Theater J, Lisa’s daughter Mona Golabek channels her mother in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, a unique and memorable 90-minute tour de force that combines performances of classical masterpieces with a dramatic narrative of Lisa’s escape from Nazi-occupied Vienna in 1938.
Slipped Disc
New music boss quits after savage cut
Word broke today that Susanna Eastburn has resigned as Chief Executive of Sound and Music, the main advocacy body for composers and new music. She will leave next May after 10 years in the job. Before that, she was director of music at Arts Council England, the person who shaped...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme, “Frère Jacques”
The classic French nursery rhyme “Frère Jacques,” which in English is sometimes known as “Brother John” or “Brother Jacques,” is one of those songs that, despite it being in a foreign language, is known by many in the United States for its pleasant tone and staccato rhythm.
Slipped Disc
La Scala exterior is paint-bombed by climate activists
The opening of La Scala’s season last night was made slightly more colourful by Ultima Generazione climate protesters who threw paintballs at the Palladian entrance. But that was at 8.15 in the morning. The police were ready for them and five were arrested. The facade was cleaned up before...
Slipped Disc
Five opera houses go green
La Monnaie in Brussels has rolled out a newsustainability project with four partners – Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, the Opéra de Paris and the Opéra de Lyon. The aim is to reduce the carbon footprint resulting from the manufacture...
Comments / 0