Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
Announcement: Criteria for the 2022 Cigar of the Year Countdown
It’s important when doing any Cigar of the Year list to disclose the criteria used to define the list. For 2022, the following criteria are being used:. The cigar must have been released in a two-year window for release ending the day before the PCA Trade Show of the current calendar year. Cigars are not limited to a new line, but new vitolas for existing lines are eligible.
Comments / 0