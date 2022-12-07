Read full article on original website
Dutch King orders investigation into the royals' colonial past
AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch King Willem-Alexander has commissioned an independent research into the role of the royal family in the colonial past of the Netherlands, the Dutch government's information service (RVD) said on Tuesday.
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Slipped Disc
Official: Daniel Barenboim will conduct again before end of year
We are very happy to announce that Daniel Barenboim will conduct the New Year’s concerts, which will take place at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden on December 31, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. and January 1, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. The programme includes Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in...
Slipped Disc
Hamburg lands major opera chief
The next head of Hamburg State Opera ia to be Tobias Kratzer, one of the most interesting directors of German opera, it was announced today. Kratzer, 42, caught the eye with Bayreuth’s Tannhäuser in 2019. He takes over Hamburg in 2025.
Slipped Disc
Just in: Ex-trombone is Munich’s next conductor
The Munich Symphony Orchestra has appointed Joseph Bastian as its music director from next summer. Bastian, 41, was Principal Bass Trombone with Bavarian Radio in Munich until February 2016 when Robin Ticciati fell sick and he rose from the ranks to take over three concerts. Since then he has switched...
Slipped Disc
Anna Netrebko keeps Paris waiting
Flying in from Buenos Aires, the Russian soprano has pulled out of the first night of Verdi’s Forza del destino next Monday. Unwell, says the Opéra de Paris. She will be replaced by Anna Pirozzi, making her house debut. Netrebko is down to sing three further performances in...
Slipped Disc
Principal cello leaves London for the north
The Royal Scottish National Orchestra has named Pei-Jee Ng as its principal cello, starting in the New Year. The Australian has been co-principal cello in the London Philharmonic for the past eight years. Now, it looks like he has tired of London. His final concert with the LPO was in...
Slipped Disc
Iranian artists stage pro-women concert in Frankfurt
The Iranian-Canadian countertenor Cameron Shahbazi (pic) is organising a fundraiser at Frankfurt Opera on Monday for beleaguered Iranian women unnder the title, ‘Woman. Life. Freedom.’. He has lined up a galaxy of supporters and fellow-exiles, among them sopranos Ambur Braid, Lilian Farahani, Kristine Opolais and Giulia Semenzato, mezzo-soprano Anna...
Slipped Disc
Vienna’s Musikverein is taken down
The website of Vienna’s main concert hall has been taken offline following an apparent bot attack. No connection is being made to the devastating three-day whiteout that has disabled the Metropolitan Opera, eliminating online box-office and communications. The Austrians are not pointing the finger yet at Russian bot factories....
Brazil fans back home shocked after World Cup elimination
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil soccer fans were shocked into silence back home after the national team was eliminated by Croatia from the World Cup on Friday. The mood in Sao Paolo and Rio Janeiro was festive at first after Neymar put Brazil ahead in extra time. But then it quickly turned somber after the Croatians equalized and then won a penalty shootout in Qatar.
Slipped Disc
La Scala exterior is paint-bombed by climate activists
The opening of La Scala’s season last night was made slightly more colourful by Ultima Generazione climate protesters who threw paintballs at the Palladian entrance. But that was at 8.15 in the morning. The police were ready for them and five were arrested. The facade was cleaned up before...
Slipped Disc
Paris Opera recuits talent in colonies
The Paris Opera has begun a three-year programme in French Guiana to attract young people in the so-called ‘overseas department’ to make careers in opera and ballet. ‘Geographic distance must not be an insurmountable obstacle to see performances, or to imagine embarking on a career as a dancer, opera signer or musician,’ said Paris boss Alexander Neef.
Slipped Disc
Five opera houses go green
La Monnaie in Brussels has rolled out a newsustainability project with four partners – Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, the Opéra de Paris and the Opéra de Lyon. The aim is to reduce the carbon footprint resulting from the manufacture...
