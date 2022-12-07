ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merryville, LA

Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House

Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!

Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4

We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!

Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]

The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
CC’s Coffee Closes Country Club Store Permanently In Lake Charles

Another Lake Charles business has announced that they are closing permanently. This time it's CC’s Coffee House, a Louisiana-based Community Coffee chain located in the newly constructed storefront at 2285 Country Club Rd. There is a note to customers posted on Facebook and on the front door from the owner, Java Pokes, explaining why to the local coffee shop is closing its doors.
Once Was Inc & Troop D Present Inaugural Calcasieu Christmas

Seasons greetings from Once Was Inc., and Louisiana Troop! The Christmas holidays are here and Once Was Inc is ready to celebrate our area Veterans with free hams and toys! The Veterans community outreach nonprofit was launched in 2018 by husband and wife Petty Officer Michael Edmond (DJ Navy Vet) and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. The military couple's mission is to assist Veterans by connecting them to resources and services available at military facilities.
