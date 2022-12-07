Read full article on original website
SW Louisiana Baker In Quarterfinals Of Global Baking Competition
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House
Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
Lake Charles Imperial Calcasieu Museum ‘Holiday Art Under the Oak’
Don't miss the return of Art Under the Oak presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.) The open-air holiday market is set to take place Sunday, December 11, from Noon to 3 pm. Save the date!. Just in time for Christmas, do all your holiday shopping under...
A Huge Celebrity Will Be In Lake Charles, Louisiana In A Few Months
The Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, owned by Caesars, will have a huge TV celebrity's restaurant in their facility later next year, and he'll attend the grand opening of his steakhouse. Not only is the Horseshoe a casino, but five amazing restaurants will be gracing the facility when construction is completed....
SW Louisiana Baker In Global Competition Needs Your Votes
Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4
We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
See Inside The New Tobacco Plus On Nelson Road In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
It's been two years and four months since Tobacco Plus located on the corner of Nelson Road and West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles lost its building due to hurricanes Laura and Delta back in August of 2020. They have been operating out of a portable trailer to stay...
See Jamie Bergeron Live In Lake Charles This Saturday, December 3rd
Are you ready for some chank-a-chank? Ready to hear some great traditional and high-powered Cajun and Louisiana music? Then get ready as that crazy Cajun Jamie Bergeron is coming back to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a big show. Jamie is known for his great personality and crazy fun...
Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!
Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
Listener Poll: What SW Louisiana Town Should Have A CC’s Coffee?
The news that another Community Coffee shop would be closing down in Lake Charles hit SWLA hard last week. We love our music, food, and coffee in SWLA and Community Coffee is the go-to cup of joe for many whether it be at home or on the move. KPLC broke...
KCS Holiday Express Train Stops In SW Louisiana This Week
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express will be making two stops in SWLA this week. The Holiday Express is returning to the rails for the first time in three years. The operation was shut down during the pandemic and it's last run was in 2019. This year’s tour will include...
Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]
The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
Entertainment Lineup For Christmas Under The Oaks In Sulphur Dec. 2nd-3rd
The annual Holiday House at Christmas Under the Oaks in Sulphur, Louisiana is coming up this Friday, December 2nd, and Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. This two-day event is full of great events, live music, and carnival rides, and has a 100% chance of snow!. This is the 20th year for...
CC’s Coffee Closes Country Club Store Permanently In Lake Charles
Another Lake Charles business has announced that they are closing permanently. This time it's CC’s Coffee House, a Louisiana-based Community Coffee chain located in the newly constructed storefront at 2285 Country Club Rd. There is a note to customers posted on Facebook and on the front door from the owner, Java Pokes, explaining why to the local coffee shop is closing its doors.
Once Was Inc & Troop D Present Inaugural Calcasieu Christmas
Seasons greetings from Once Was Inc., and Louisiana Troop! The Christmas holidays are here and Once Was Inc is ready to celebrate our area Veterans with free hams and toys! The Veterans community outreach nonprofit was launched in 2018 by husband and wife Petty Officer Michael Edmond (DJ Navy Vet) and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. The military couple's mission is to assist Veterans by connecting them to resources and services available at military facilities.
The Most Expensive Rent Houses In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Everything is sky-high these days. Right? I'm sure I don't need to tell anyone that, but it's true. I just went to Target, I only had a few toiletries and cleaning supplies and my total was $300! Four bags. That's all I had. Wages in many cases are still not...
Watch As Lake Charles Woman And Spirit Guides Talk With Toni Jo Henry In Haunted Calcasieu Parish Courthouse [VIDEO]
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever heard the story of Toni Jo Henry and her execution and haunting here in Lake Charles? It's really interesting but the stories of the people who have encountered her inside the old dome courthouse in downtown Lake Charles are chilling. Toni Jo...
