ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The DJI Mini 3 is an affordable mash-up of its two best compact drones

The rumored DJI Mini 3 has officially taken to the air – and the compact drone could be the new sweet spot for beginners looking for their first flying camera. The Mini 3 is a mash-up of the pricier DJI Mini 3 Pro and the older DJI Mini 2, which the drone maker says will remain on sale for now. And like those drones, its sub-250g weight makes it exempt from drone regulations in many regions.
dronedj.com

Wing offers a peek of its drone delivery remote command centers

Alphabet-owned drone delivery company Wing is lifting the veil on how it gets orders from retail and food company partners to clients faster than ground transport options with a peek into how its cutting-edge remote control centers function. The main takeaway from that may not come as a shocker to...
dronedj.com

DJI launches cheaper Mini 3 drone just in time for the holidays

DJI has launched a new drone just in time for the holidays. The sub-250-gram Mini 3 follows in the footsteps of its sibling, Mini 3 Pro, and offers many of the same high-performance features at a price that won’t create a dent in your year-end budget. Here’s why DJI Mini 3 is the drone that deserves to be on your holiday wishlist, especially if you’re a beginner or looking to upgrade from an earlier generation Mini.
knowtechie.com

The Spectrum Nano is a vibrant, versatile portable 4K display

If you ever need a second screen or lack the space for a proper multi-display setup, you will want to take a hard look at the new Spectrum Nano. This portable 15.6-inch 300-nit display comes in 4K, 2K, and 1080p variants and supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The...
Gear Patrol

5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. It was a surprisingly eventful week on the gadget front. There were rumors that Nothing's smartphone is going to finally come to the U.S. If you search for something in Google Search on desktop, the results now continuously scroll. Gear Patrol published a deep dive (literally) on the Apple Watch Ultra. And Apple Music got a new karaoke feature.
CNET

Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras

The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Anker 577 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station discounted by up to US$110

Anker has currently discounted its 577 Thunderbolt Docking Station in the US and the UK, offering up to £90 (~US$110) off the device. The 13-in-1 gadget has a range of ports, including Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB-C and an SD card slot. The gadget works with non-M1 Macbooks and Windows laptops with a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port.
notebookcheck.net

696 WL21 smartwatch with alleged blood pressure sensor and Bluetooth smartphone controls available globally

The 696 WL21 smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.92-in (~49 mm) display with a 320 x 380 px resolution and a 178 degree viewing angle. A thin 2.6 mm (~0.1-in) bezel surrounds the rectangular screen. You can connect the gadget to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like calling, app notifications, remote camera and music controls; it’s worth noting that your phone must be running iOS 9.1 or Android 5.0 and above to enable these tools.
AOL Corp

Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon

This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
CNN

The best smartphones in 2022

Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
CNET

Phantom X2 Pro: Using The World's First Phone With a Pop-Out Portrait Camera

After dominating in Africa, Tecno aims to make a splash globally with a world first in a smartphone. The Chinese company launched its new Phantom X2 series lineup in Dubai on Wednesday, led by the Phantom X2 Pro, which will sell for roughly $930 when converted from 3,499 Saudi riyal. This phone's headline feature is a retractable 50-megapixel portrait camera, which apparently makes the Phantom X2 Pro the world's first commercially sold smartphone to offer said feature.
dronedj.com

New DJI Avata drone firmware brings 10-bit Color, Remote ID

DJI has released a substantial new firmware update for the Avata FPV drone. The revised software package comes with a bunch of improvements that give pilots more creative control over the videos captured with the indoor-friendly FPV drone. The latest update brings the Avata aircraft firmware version up to 01.02.0000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy