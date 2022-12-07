Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The DJI Mini 3 is an affordable mash-up of its two best compact drones
The rumored DJI Mini 3 has officially taken to the air – and the compact drone could be the new sweet spot for beginners looking for their first flying camera. The Mini 3 is a mash-up of the pricier DJI Mini 3 Pro and the older DJI Mini 2, which the drone maker says will remain on sale for now. And like those drones, its sub-250g weight makes it exempt from drone regulations in many regions.
Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
First images of the DJI Mini 3 have leaked… and it looks awesome
The new DJI Mini 3 looks like it will be a lightweight, premium drone, ideal for pilots practising with their first camera-equipped model
dronedj.com
Wing offers a peek of its drone delivery remote command centers
Alphabet-owned drone delivery company Wing is lifting the veil on how it gets orders from retail and food company partners to clients faster than ground transport options with a peek into how its cutting-edge remote control centers function. The main takeaway from that may not come as a shocker to...
dronedj.com
DJI launches cheaper Mini 3 drone just in time for the holidays
DJI has launched a new drone just in time for the holidays. The sub-250-gram Mini 3 follows in the footsteps of its sibling, Mini 3 Pro, and offers many of the same high-performance features at a price that won’t create a dent in your year-end budget. Here’s why DJI Mini 3 is the drone that deserves to be on your holiday wishlist, especially if you’re a beginner or looking to upgrade from an earlier generation Mini.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
knowtechie.com
The Spectrum Nano is a vibrant, versatile portable 4K display
If you ever need a second screen or lack the space for a proper multi-display setup, you will want to take a hard look at the new Spectrum Nano. This portable 15.6-inch 300-nit display comes in 4K, 2K, and 1080p variants and supports up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The...
Gear Patrol
5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. It was a surprisingly eventful week on the gadget front. There were rumors that Nothing's smartphone is going to finally come to the U.S. If you search for something in Google Search on desktop, the results now continuously scroll. Gear Patrol published a deep dive (literally) on the Apple Watch Ultra. And Apple Music got a new karaoke feature.
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Phone Arena
Dreamy new deal knocks the bezelicious Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic under $200 with LTE
Whether or not you consider the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro the overall best smartwatches for Android phones right now, the commercial release of Samsung's latest top-shelf Apple Watch alternatives a few months back made one unquestionably cool thing possible this holiday season. We're talking, of course, about...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Anker 577 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station discounted by up to US$110
Anker has currently discounted its 577 Thunderbolt Docking Station in the US and the UK, offering up to £90 (~US$110) off the device. The 13-in-1 gadget has a range of ports, including Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB-C and an SD card slot. The gadget works with non-M1 Macbooks and Windows laptops with a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port.
DJI Mini 3 announced: not so Pro, not so pricey!
Following May’s Mini 3 Pro, DJI has followed up with a feature-light ultralight 4K drone
notebookcheck.net
696 WL21 smartwatch with alleged blood pressure sensor and Bluetooth smartphone controls available globally
The 696 WL21 smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.92-in (~49 mm) display with a 320 x 380 px resolution and a 178 degree viewing angle. A thin 2.6 mm (~0.1-in) bezel surrounds the rectangular screen. You can connect the gadget to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like calling, app notifications, remote camera and music controls; it’s worth noting that your phone must be running iOS 9.1 or Android 5.0 and above to enable these tools.
AOL Corp
Apple's latest iPad Air falls to $500 at Amazon
This is your chance to get one of Apple's more powerful tablets at a much better price than usual. Amazon is selling the 2022 iPad Air with 64GB of storage and WiFi for $500 - that's a full $100 off here. That's an all-time low for all but one color variant of the tablet, and you'll see similar discounts for 256GB and cellular models. The sale makes it an easier choice if you want a wide range of features but would rather not splurge on the iPad Pro.
iQOO 11 series is one of the first to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
The iQOO 11 flagship series is here; it features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and has 120W fast charging support.
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
CNET
Phantom X2 Pro: Using The World's First Phone With a Pop-Out Portrait Camera
After dominating in Africa, Tecno aims to make a splash globally with a world first in a smartphone. The Chinese company launched its new Phantom X2 series lineup in Dubai on Wednesday, led by the Phantom X2 Pro, which will sell for roughly $930 when converted from 3,499 Saudi riyal. This phone's headline feature is a retractable 50-megapixel portrait camera, which apparently makes the Phantom X2 Pro the world's first commercially sold smartphone to offer said feature.
dronedj.com
New DJI Avata drone firmware brings 10-bit Color, Remote ID
DJI has released a substantial new firmware update for the Avata FPV drone. The revised software package comes with a bunch of improvements that give pilots more creative control over the videos captured with the indoor-friendly FPV drone. The latest update brings the Avata aircraft firmware version up to 01.02.0000...
iPhone 15 Ultra titanium design may have just leaked
The iPhone 15 Ultra may have just appeared in a leaked close-up shot that shows its new titanium side rails.
