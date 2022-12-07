Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Read the full memo the CEO of Binance sent to staffers after the exchange was hit by more than $1 billion of withdrawals in a day amid the FTX fiasco
In the memo, CZ wrote that Binance expects "the next several months to be bumpy." He added that the company will "get past this challenging period."
Wall Street Journal: Penn Professor Believes Companies Could Benefit from Four-Day Workweek
Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, recently spoke at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, where he offered his take on the four-day workweek, writes Chip Cutter for The Wall Street Journal. Grant said that executives who are looking to...
Giving the Gift of Donations: A Guide to Maximize Year-End Charitable Giving and Tax Deductions
Six out of 10 American households are charitable, according to The Philanthropy Roundtable, and December is the month Americans make more charitable gifts than any other.* So how to make the most of your generosity? Here’s what to consider as giving season draws near. Check Your List. Most people...
Renowned Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas Featured in Online Investment Guide
Chris Annas in Invest: Philadelphia.Photo byMeridian Bank. Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas, who has been a prominent leader and positive force in Chester County for years, was recently featured in Capital Analytics: Invest Philadelphia magazine. The annual business guide covers metro areas through data, in-depth analysis, and interviews with local business and political leaders like Annas.
