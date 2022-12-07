Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself Anymore—Fans Are Calling Out 'Alarming New Face' After Performance

Splash News

Gwen Stefani has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns after fans flocked to social media following her latest on-stage performance to comment about her “unrecognizable,” to quote her fans, appearance.

Gwen Stefani Performs At Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting

The 53-year-old The Voice coach took to the stage to perform "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" at the start of the spectacular Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting show on Wednesday, November 30th, as well as "Under the Christmas Lights" and then a duet of "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" with husband Blake Shelton a little later.

And although she wowed the crowd with her renditions of the Christmas classics, and looked incredible in her festive-inspired outfits complete with old Hollywood glamour large curls in her hair, her fans were distracted by her face when the camera zoomed in for those crucial close-ups.

Fresh Fillers And Cosmetic Surgery Allegations

The "Just A Girl" singer was sporting her signature red lip, which actually emphasized her plump pout even more, making it even more obvious that she *may* have had fresh work done. And considering how much fans have begged her to stop with the lip fillers on several other occasions, we don’t think they would have gone down well!

But it wasn’t just Mrs Blake Shelton's oversized lips that seemed to get a lot of attention, as her cheeks were looking suspiciously plumper than ever, suggesting that she could have had fresh cheek fillers too!

"Idk what Gwen Stefani did to her face but it’s alarming," one confused fan wrote on Twitter following the performance, while another simply added, "Gwen Stefani’s poor face." "What did Gwen Stefani do to her face? Did not recognize it was her at all!" exclaimed another fan, followed by several shocked emojis. "Gwen Stefani got a new face AND a new voice?" quipped another fan on Twitter. "I was sad about the death of Gwen Stefani’s perfect face," commented another fan. "While I've been watching the Tree Lighting Ceremony I've been trying to remember Gwen Stefani's original face," said another.

"On a side note, what on God's earth has Gwen Stefani done to her face? Once so beautiful and graceful but after way too much Botox or surgery, she's barely recognizable. What's so bad about aging gracefully?" asked another disappointed fan. "What happened to the beautiful face of Gwen Stefani?" questioned another fan, alongside a short clip of Gwen's performance.

Previous Fan Criticism Over Her 'Unrecognizable' Appearance

We've lost count of the number of times the former No Doubt singer has been accused of going overboard with the plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments such as Botox and fillers in the past year alone, with fans branding her appearance "unrecognizable" and even criticizing her on several occasions.

Just last month, Gwen posted an Instagram selfie on November 23rd which featured a *lot* of comments from fans about her appearance – her lips in particular! "I liked your original lips better," one fan commented, while another asked, "Did you get a lip job?" "I grew up listening to her in the 80s and 90s, I seriously had no idea who this was. So sad," wrote another. "I miss 'No doubt' Gwen," added another, followed by a crying emoji. "Sadly she doesn’t look anything like herself anymore," another noted.

Also last month, fans were convinced that she had what is known as a 'Botox lip flip' when she shared a closeup picture of herself from one of the latest episodes of The Voice. And back in September, she looked completely unrecognizable yet again – with a tighter and puffier than ever face, may we add – while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Both times (along with all the other times she has been accused of going overboard!) fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns on social media, with one fan saying "that does not look like Gwen Stefani as I remember her" when she appeared on Seth Meyers, and another saying, "Wow, I did not recognize her for a minute."

A Plastic Surgery Expert Weighs In

We're always interested to hear what the experts make of the A-listers' transformations; and plastic surgeon Dr Richard Westreich gave his opinion on the "Hollaback Girl" singer's appearance, telling The U.S. Sun: "Gwen looks to have spent around $100,000 on cosmetic procedures and treatments which means she won't need a facelift in ten years' time. But she’s at that inflection point where the motivation should be to look fabulous and age-appropriate, and while she looks good right now I hope she doesn't over-pursue and end up looking bizarre rather than great for her age."

"She’s at that cusp and shouldn’t be wanting to look 40 forever and right now she already looks a decade younger than she is," he continued, before going on to reference the puffiness and speculating what treatments she could have had. "Gwen also has these moments where she looks oddly swollen and that’s probably indicative of her having facial tightening treatments done like FaceTite," he added. While we don’t know for sure what Gwen has and hasn’t done, the difference in her appearance is hard to ignore!