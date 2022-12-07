ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself Anymore—Fans Are Calling Out 'Alarming New Face' After Performance

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gt7P4_0jaFJ2un00
Splash News

Gwen Stefani has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns after fans flocked to social media following her latest on-stage performance to comment about her “unrecognizable,” to quote her fans, appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IN4Mz_0jaFJ2un00

Gwen Stefani Performs At Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting

The 53-year-old The Voice coach took to the stage to perform "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" at the start of the spectacular Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting show on Wednesday, November 30th, as well as "Under the Christmas Lights" and then a duet of "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" with husband Blake Shelton a little later.

And although she wowed the crowd with her renditions of the Christmas classics, and looked incredible in her festive-inspired outfits complete with old Hollywood glamour large curls in her hair, her fans were distracted by her face when the camera zoomed in for those crucial close-ups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqvB8_0jaFJ2un00

Fresh Fillers And Cosmetic Surgery Allegations

The "Just A Girl" singer was sporting her signature red lip, which actually emphasized her plump pout even more, making it even more obvious that she *may* have had fresh work done. And considering how much fans have begged her to stop with the lip fillers on several other occasions, we don’t think they would have gone down well!

But it wasn’t just Mrs Blake Shelton's oversized lips that seemed to get a lot of attention, as her cheeks were looking suspiciously plumper than ever, suggesting that she could have had fresh cheek fillers too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGsL3_0jaFJ2un00

"Idk what Gwen Stefani did to her face but it’s alarming," one confused fan wrote on Twitter following the performance, while another simply added, "Gwen Stefani’s poor face." "What did Gwen Stefani do to her face? Did not recognize it was her at all!" exclaimed another fan, followed by several shocked emojis. "Gwen Stefani got a new face AND a new voice?" quipped another fan on Twitter. "I was sad about the death of Gwen Stefani’s perfect face," commented another fan. "While I've been watching the Tree Lighting Ceremony I've been trying to remember Gwen Stefani's original face," said another.

"On a side note, what on God's earth has Gwen Stefani done to her face? Once so beautiful and graceful but after way too much Botox or surgery, she's barely recognizable. What's so bad about aging gracefully?" asked another disappointed fan. "What happened to the beautiful face of Gwen Stefani?" questioned another fan, alongside a short clip of Gwen's performance.

Previous Fan Criticism Over Her 'Unrecognizable' Appearance

We've lost count of the number of times the former No Doubt singer has been accused of going overboard with the plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments such as Botox and fillers in the past year alone, with fans branding her appearance "unrecognizable" and even criticizing her on several occasions.

Just last month, Gwen posted an Instagram selfie on November 23rd which featured a *lot* of comments from fans about her appearance – her lips in particular! "I liked your original lips better," one fan commented, while another asked, "Did you get a lip job?" "I grew up listening to her in the 80s and 90s, I seriously had no idea who this was. So sad," wrote another. "I miss 'No doubt' Gwen," added another, followed by a crying emoji. "Sadly she doesn’t look anything like herself anymore," another noted.

Also last month, fans were convinced that she had what is known as a 'Botox lip flip' when she shared a closeup picture of herself from one of the latest episodes of The Voice. And back in September, she looked completely unrecognizable yet again – with a tighter and puffier than ever face, may we add – while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Both times (along with all the other times she has been accused of going overboard!) fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns on social media, with one fan saying "that does not look like Gwen Stefani as I remember her" when she appeared on Seth Meyers, and another saying, "Wow, I did not recognize her for a minute."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pg7Iq_0jaFJ2un00

A Plastic Surgery Expert Weighs In

We're always interested to hear what the experts make of the A-listers' transformations; and plastic surgeon Dr Richard Westreich gave his opinion on the "Hollaback Girl" singer's appearance, telling The U.S. Sun: "Gwen looks to have spent around $100,000 on cosmetic procedures and treatments which means she won't need a facelift in ten years' time. But she’s at that inflection point where the motivation should be to look fabulous and age-appropriate, and while she looks good right now I hope she doesn't over-pursue and end up looking bizarre rather than great for her age."

"She’s at that cusp and shouldn’t be wanting to look 40 forever and right now she already looks a decade younger than she is," he continued, before going on to reference the puffiness and speculating what treatments she could have had. "Gwen also has these moments where she looks oddly swollen and that’s probably indicative of her having facial tightening treatments done like FaceTite," he added. While we don’t know for sure what Gwen has and hasn’t done, the difference in her appearance is hard to ignore!

Comments / 52

Brit
3d ago

Why is everyone shocked they all end up getting work done looking plastic and like a old cat sad they all feel this has to be done

Reply
7
Tiffany Croft
3d ago

she looks great. if people want to tweak their appearance to make themselves feel beautiful, thats their choice. most of these women are already beautiful obviously but they're getting older and just want to keep a youthful appearance for longer. I'm 32 and already wished I looked younger and if I had the kind of money these people do, I'd probably do the same thing. within reason...

Reply
4
Positive 22
3d ago

She is beautiful. Her husband adore her. You people opinion is your problem not hers..Go Gwen....

Reply(2)
12
Related
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again

Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
The List

Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Hubby Blake Shelton Celebrate Thanksgiving In Camo Attire While Her Sons Spend The Day With Dad Gavin Rossdale

Exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are aceing the coparenting game! Earlier this week, the Bush frontman revealed their three sons will be celebrating Thanksgiving with him this year, but that didn't stop the blonde beauty from having a ball on Thursday, November 24.On Turkey Day, the Voice star, 53, shared a video depicting hubby Blake Shelton — clad in head-to-toe camouflage — dancing in the kitchen alongside an unidentified young boy as everyone in the room cheered them on.Hours beforehand, the mom-of-three posted a selfie next to her man, 46, captioning the black and white pic, "Who am i...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
NEW YORK STATE
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Fans Believe Britney Spears Is 'Detached From Everything' As She Declares 'OUT Is Thin' In New Video

Fans are growing more and more concerned over Britney Spears' latest video, where she is seen dancing around her house in a yellow dress. "OUT is thin !!" she declared in the Thursday, November 17, video. But fans seemed worried about the pop star, whose conservatorship ended in November 2021. One person wrote, "She’s so detached from everything but her own world and healing from her trauma. Let’s not speculate or analyse the captions. Let’s just enjoy seeing her enjoying her freedom," while another added, "This is so depressing …. These videos over and over show a drugged out Brittney....
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
211K+
Followers
5K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy