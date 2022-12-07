ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Quiet, mild weekend, possible large-impact snowfall next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a quiet weekend, weather-wise, with some light drizzle falling throughout the next few days.In the Twin Cities, it'll be warm, with high temperatures reaching 37 degrees. An inch or two of snow might fall, but otherwise we're in a quiet pattern until the next storm.There are two different scenarios for the next snowfall that'll come between Tuesday and Thursday.In the first scenario, a mix of rain, sleet, and snow will fall in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the mid-30s. The biggest chance for heavy snowfall is for western Minnesota and the Dakotas.The second scenario shows purely snow for the metro, and rain across southern Minnesota. In this version, it's a little colder.Until then, there might be some peeks of sunshine on Sunday and Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota

Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities under winter weather advisory Saturday morning

A winter weather advisory has been issued for an area of Minnesota that includes the Twin Cities, with snow and ice expected to cause problems on the road Saturday morning. The warning is in place until 10 a.m., with the National Weather Service saying "intermittent rounds" of mixed precipitation can be expected, including freezing drizzle and light snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 9, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Milwaukee, 1.9. Spring Green, 7.0. Mount Horeb, 6.5. Madison, 5.5.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota

Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

St. Cloud’s Historical Chances of A White Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Will we be just dreaming of a white Christmas or will we actually have one?. Of course, that remains to be seen, but historically speaking our chances are pretty good. The State Office of Climatology says here in St. Cloud we have a 74 percent chance of having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, which is the minimum required to consider it a white Christmas.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

NWS: ‘Impactful’ Weather System Expected Next Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. Monday night through Wednesday, a powerful winter storm will impact the region. A wintry mix of precipitation is likely Monday night into Tuesday. Uncertainty remains with where the rain/snow...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Snow Thursday night/Friday, more snow early next week

We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week and early next week. The first system will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday and could produce several inches of snowfall. This is a change from yesterday as our latest data is suggesting that this system will track considerably further north than originally expected. As of right now, it looks like 2 to 4+ inches of snow is a possibility with this system. We will get more specific with snow amounts as new data comes in later today and tomorrow morning. The second system will impact much of our region from late Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday. This one will be a little more difficult to forecast because we will be dealing with slightly warmer temperatures and the potential for both rain and snow. This one is still almost a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The Weather Team will be watching both systems closely and will have updates along the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes

The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
