Bengals make roster moves after Hayden Hurst injury, Kevin Huber release

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves to address an open roster spot and some depth issues starting to pop up at tight end.

Cincinnati announced that punter Drue Chrisman has been fully elevated to the main 53-man roster. He impressed over his multi-game audition and the team waived veteran Kevin Huber this week.

Chrisman had otherwise simply been elevated from the practice squad before games, then sent back down.

Speaking of the practice squad, the team released defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, the team’s fourth-round pick in 2021 out of LSU.

That made room for the signing of tight end Tanner Hudson, a former 2018 undrafted free agent who spent time with a few different teams. That’s in response to starter Hayden Hurst missing at least one game due to injury with depth at the position already hurting as Drew Sample remains on injured reserve.