ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders

A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
TEXAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
TheStreet

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sells More EVs Than Any Other Brand In America (Except One)

Ford's electric vehicle range has contributed to strong sales for the Blue Oval, with the entire EV range contributing to impressive figures in November. The F-150 Lightning continues to prove popular with customers; Ford sold 2,062 examples of the electric pickup truck last month. Since its official launch in late May, 13,258 units have been purchased by customers across the country.
electrek.co

A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas

A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
LAS VEGAS, NV
electrek.co

Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road

Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
torquenews.com

Tesla Unveils V4 Supercharger With 1000KW Capability, 3X Current Density & Will “Be Used For Cybertruck”

At yesterday's Semi delivery event, Tesla has officially taken the wraps off the company's next-generation V4 superchargers. According to Tesla, the V4 supercharger can charge at 1000KW and has 3 times the current density. However, even more impressively, Elon Musk has also shared that the V4 supercharger "is going to be used for Cybertruck."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Truth About Cars

Elon Musk Draws From International Bench to Kickstart Tesla Austin Production

Elon Musk, now running Twitter on top of a handful of other companies, may be overloaded but at least recognizes the need for help. Automotive News reported that the Tesla CEO brought a veteran exec from the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory to Austin, where the automaker plans to ramp up Model Y and Cybertruck production.
AUSTIN, TX
torquenews.com

Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback

There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...
electrek.co

Canadian company launches electric motorcycle that converts into a snowmobile

Electric powersports toys aren’t cheap. E-motorcycles can cost several thousand dollars more than their gas-powered ancestors, and electric snowmobiles aren’t cheap either. So it makes sense to want to combine the two to get the most bang for your buck. That’s exactly what Canadian manufacturer Daymak did when it rolled out the Daymak Combat.
CarBuzz.com

Heavily Camouflaged Updated Tesla Model 3 Spied

A heavily camouflaged Tesla Model 3 prototype has been spotted in California, and it appears that this foreshadows a rumored refresh scheduled for next year. Spy shots of Teslas are rare, as design refreshes are not typical for the company. Remember, Tesla considers itself a technology company rather than a carmaker, and the allure of its vehicles has never been tied to how they look.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla Employee Claims Labor Disaster At Giga Berlin

According to a recent report by Wired, a current Tesla employee has come forward to voice concerns about the situation at one of the electric automaker's newest factories. The employee claims that Giga Berlin is experiencing a myriad of labor-related issues and is in "total chaos." We've heard and read...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy