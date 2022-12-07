Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
Automakers like Ford and GM are scrambling to make EVs cheaper as battery prices rise for the first time in years
Automakers have a few tricks to drive battery costs down, but experts say car buyers shouldn't expect to see those efforts reflected in EV prices yet.
Ford Sells More EVs Than Any Other Brand In America (Except One)
Ford's electric vehicle range has contributed to strong sales for the Blue Oval, with the entire EV range contributing to impressive figures in November. The F-150 Lightning continues to prove popular with customers; Ford sold 2,062 examples of the electric pickup truck last month. Since its official launch in late May, 13,258 units have been purchased by customers across the country.
Tesla is offering a rare $3,750 discount on Model 3 & Model Y cars for US customers who take delivery in December
Tesla is offering a $3,750 credit on certain cars until the end of the year, despite Elon Musk often saying that Tesla doesn't offer discounts.
electrek.co
A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas
A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
electrek.co
Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road
Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
Faster acceleration is just a click — and a credit card payment — away in new electric cars as the likes of Mercedes jump on a trend set by Tesla
Carmakers are starting to charge customers for speed boosts, but efforts to monetize software-enabled features go beyond performance upgrades.
torquenews.com
Tesla Unveils V4 Supercharger With 1000KW Capability, 3X Current Density & Will “Be Used For Cybertruck”
At yesterday's Semi delivery event, Tesla has officially taken the wraps off the company's next-generation V4 superchargers. According to Tesla, the V4 supercharger can charge at 1000KW and has 3 times the current density. However, even more impressively, Elon Musk has also shared that the V4 supercharger "is going to be used for Cybertruck."
Truth About Cars
Elon Musk Draws From International Bench to Kickstart Tesla Austin Production
Elon Musk, now running Twitter on top of a handful of other companies, may be overloaded but at least recognizes the need for help. Automotive News reported that the Tesla CEO brought a veteran exec from the company’s Shanghai Gigafactory to Austin, where the automaker plans to ramp up Model Y and Cybertruck production.
torquenews.com
Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback
There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...
electrek.co
Canadian company launches electric motorcycle that converts into a snowmobile
Electric powersports toys aren’t cheap. E-motorcycles can cost several thousand dollars more than their gas-powered ancestors, and electric snowmobiles aren’t cheap either. So it makes sense to want to combine the two to get the most bang for your buck. That’s exactly what Canadian manufacturer Daymak did when it rolled out the Daymak Combat.
Heavily Camouflaged Updated Tesla Model 3 Spied
A heavily camouflaged Tesla Model 3 prototype has been spotted in California, and it appears that this foreshadows a rumored refresh scheduled for next year. Spy shots of Teslas are rare, as design refreshes are not typical for the company. Remember, Tesla considers itself a technology company rather than a carmaker, and the allure of its vehicles has never been tied to how they look.
insideevs.com
Tesla Employee Claims Labor Disaster At Giga Berlin
According to a recent report by Wired, a current Tesla employee has come forward to voice concerns about the situation at one of the electric automaker's newest factories. The employee claims that Giga Berlin is experiencing a myriad of labor-related issues and is in "total chaos." We've heard and read...
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
