Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
WDBJ7.com
Givens’ Books’ former owner remembers decades of serving the community after the store building burned down
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are working to find out what started the fire on Tuesday night at a former bookstore in Salem. The building was vacant and set to be renovated by a property owner. Stories that once lined the shelves of Givens’ Books now sit among the rubble....
wsvaonline.com
Name released from fatal Augusta County crash
Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
WHSV
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
cardinalnews.org
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …
Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
WSLS
VDOT: Lane closures to cause delays on Route 460 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Drivers in the New River Valley should expect delays for another week on Route 460, according to VDOT. VDOT staff said Route 460 in Giles County between Narrows and Rich Creek will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews work in the area.
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
WDBJ7.com
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
WHSV
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
WSLS
Mobile home fire in Roanoke County leaves $50,000 in damages
UPDATE - Dec 8, 2022 at 9:25 p.m.:. No one was hurt and no one was displaced after the structure fire in Roanoke County, according to Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews said they received the call at 7:23 p.m. for a structure fire in the 5100...
Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect
Covington, Va. (VR) - The Men’s Ministry of the Pine Street Baptist Church, Covington, hosted a breakfast reception at the church, Saturday, to give the community an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Charlie S. Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Minister Karen Ellis. Breakfast was buffet-style and was served at 10:00am. Deacon Roy Carter introduced the Ellis’ to the community and asked him to render the blessing of the food. “Now, that the people and pastor have come together, God will lead us in the direction He will have us go,” said Ellis before he began the prayer. “We are here to do ministry and lift up the downtrodden,” said Ellis of his decision to come to the Covington area. He preached his first sermon Sunday, as Pine Street Baptist Church’s Pastor-Elect. Ellis is from Waterloo, IA. He moved to the Roanoke area to pastor Bent Mountain Baptist Church, in Bent Mountain, and “to marry me,” said Sister Ellis. He pastored there for eight years. The Ellis’ have five children and will reside in the Church’s parsonage. The post Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WDBJ7.com
Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
cbs19news
Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
WDBJ7.com
Increased broadband access coming to Montgomery and Bland Counties
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Broadband for more than 12,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery and Bland Counties is in the works. Gigabeam’s Fiber optic cables will be attached to Appalachian Power’s existing poles. Construction on this project will begin soon with internet expected in 2023 or 2024.
WSLS
Former Radford police captain charged with use of electronic device to solicit minor
A former Radford City police captain was arrested Saturday by Virginia State Police. Christopher Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski turned himself in and was charged with one felony count of using an electronic device to solicit a minor. The Radford City Police Department says they were made aware of the investigation...
WDBJ7.com
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a fire at the old Givens Book Store in Salem Tuesday night. Crews say they were called out to the structure fire at 1641 East Main Street at 8:05 p.m. Crews found flames coming out of the second floor of the building. The...
