Botetourt County, VA

beckersdental.com

Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia

Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
VINTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Name released from fatal Augusta County crash

Virginia State Police have released information on that fatal crash earlier this week in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reports the accident happened shortly after seven o’clock Tuesday morning on Shenandoah Mountain Drive near the intersection of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road. A 2017 Subaru was traveling west when...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash closes southbound Franklin Road

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will be available soon, but the roadway will stay closed for a long period of time. Drivers should avoid the...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment; more …

Former Roanoke church building sold for redevelopment. A Roanoke restaurateur has bought a century-old former church building with plans to redevelop the property. DoCalvary LLC, an entity affiliated with Richard Macher, who owns the Macado’s restaurant chain, paid $1.15 million for the Calvary Baptist Church building on Campbell Avenue in Roanoke, according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale.
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek

Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
BOONES MILL, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect

Covington, Va. (VR) - The Men’s Ministry of the Pine Street Baptist Church, Covington, hosted a breakfast reception at the church, Saturday, to give the community an opportunity to meet and welcome Rev. Charlie S. Ellis, Jr. and his wife, Minister Karen Ellis. Breakfast was buffet-style and was served at 10:00am. Deacon Roy Carter introduced the Ellis’ to the community and asked him to render the blessing of the food. “Now, that the people and pastor have come together, God will lead us in the direction He will have us go,” said Ellis before he began the prayer. “We are here to do ministry and lift up the downtrodden,” said Ellis of his decision to come to the Covington area. He preached his first sermon Sunday, as Pine Street Baptist Church’s Pastor-Elect. Ellis is from Waterloo, IA. He moved to the Roanoke area to pastor Bent Mountain Baptist Church, in Bent Mountain, and “to marry me,” said Sister Ellis. He pastored there for eight years. The Ellis’ have five children and will reside in the Church’s parsonage. The post Pine Street Baptist Church of Covington welcomes Pastor-Elect appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Enjoy an easy fried rice recipe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We head back into the LEAP Kitchen today with Chef Jeff Bland to make an unconventional fried rice recipe you can throw together on a weeknight. Chef Bland uses some ingredients you may already have in your home, and this dish is sure to please!. Enjoy!
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a fire at the old Givens Book Store in Salem Tuesday night. Crews say they were called out to the structure fire at 1641 East Main Street at 8:05 p.m. Crews found flames coming out of the second floor of the building. The...
SALEM, VA

