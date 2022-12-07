Read full article on original website
Kentucky Church Hosts Live Drive Thru Nativity Scene With Animals & It’s Beautiful
One Kentucky church has been hosting a beautiful live drive-thru nativity scene and it is totally free to the public. Cumberland Presbyterian Church is a sweet church that sits almost in the center of Owensboro on Booth Avenue. Most notably known for their BE KIND signs. Here's a little bit...
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend
When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
Girl Scout Troop 1592 Helps Brighten the Season For Local Kentucky Families in Need
There's so much need in the community, and this is why Girl Scout Troop 1592 holds their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Even at a young age, they understand how important it is to give back to those who need it the most. It's been incredible watching these young ladies grow...
Incredible Day of Giving! Daviess County Fire Department Donates $18,000 to Christmas Wish
The Daviess County Fire Department hosted a golf scramble, as they do every year to raise money for those less fortunate in the community. Here's the interview, and video, from the check presentation at the Christmas Wish Studio that happened on Monday. The Daviess County Fire Department is a major...
Delicious Dessert Auction Brings in Big Bucks for Cancer Pathways Midwest in Evansville
Let's start by answering the most basic question - what is Cancer Pathways Midwest? You might instantly know when I tell you it was known for many years as Gilda's Club. If you're still not sure, allow me to elaborate. Cancer Pathways Midwest is an organization in Evansville that delivers individualized support and resources to anyone impacted by cancer. This is done by offering a welcoming space that provides psychosocial support, healing, validation, empowerment, and solace to anyone impacted by cancer. Of course, Cancer Pathways Midwest offers all of these services at no cost - and in order to do that, they must continue to raise funds.
It’s a Christmas Miracle! Evansville’s Westside Donut Bank is Now Open
I've worked at franchised businesses and locally-owned ones too. I would say that aside from keeping good employees, the toughest part is making sure that everything stays consistent. That really is key for any business to grow. Fifty-Five Years of Consistency. The Kempf's have the secret icing to keeping their...
What is Evansville Raptor Con and What Awesome Things Can You Expect to See and Do?
I am so excited about this weekend's Evansville Raptor Con event. Aside from going to our local toy shops, this is the only thing my teenage son has been pumped to attend with me. If you have never been to a 'Con' event, you probably have some questions about what to expect. Well, you're in luck because I have the answers!
Adoptable Indiana Kitten Is A Social Butterfly Looking For A Loving Forever Home
Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is ERIN - she's a sweet kitty, kitty that is available for adoption at It Takes a Village. ERIN was born back in March (2022) and was surrendered to It Takes a Village in Spencer County not long after. ERIN is now at ITV in Evansville and is doing great. The domestic shorthair kitten is described as a "social butterfly" who gets along well with the other cats and kiddos.
Indiana State Police to Host Hiring Seminar in Evansville
If you've ever been interested in becoming a member of the Indiana State Police, you won't want to miss the upcoming hiring seminar in Evansville. Indiana State Police have plans to begin the hiring process soon and they will be looking for new troopers. The starting annual salary for an Indiana State Police Trooper who has moved out of training and past the probationary period is $53,690. That is in addition to the long list of additional benefits that come along with the job like paid vacation, health and life insurance, pension plans, and more.
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
Kentucky Man Remembers Being In Jail At Christmas & Seeks To Help Those Locked Up
Christmas is a time to spend with those you love. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others. TURNING AROUND TO HELP OTHERS. Have you ever heard the saying "I love it when people...
Evansville Police Reveal the True Identity of the Mischievous Elf Sent to Their Department
It isn't every day that a government office gets a suspicious package like the one the Evansville Police Department received recently. Not only was it sent from over 450 miles away, but it also had specific instructions: DO NOT OPEN UNTIL DECEMBER 1, 2022. "Open it then seal it back...
LOOK: Kentucky Christmas Toy & Decoration Bazaar This Weekend in Owensboro & It’s Huge
The Daviess-McLean Baptist Center has been a much-needed service in Owensboro providing community outreach in a variety of ways for years. Their Christmas Bazaar is just one way they are able to give back. SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR YEARS. Angel here. For as long as I can remember Gayle Boling...
There’s a Fun Gingerbread House Decorating Contest in Kentucky with Cash Prizes
When I was a kid, I loved gingerbread houses. Oh, who I am kidding? I am well into adulthood and I still love them. I remember one Christmas specifically. I am not sure which year it was, but I remember my sisters and me getting gingerbread house kits around Christmas time. They were exceptionally fun to decorate and they were even more fun to eat.
Evansville Church to Host a Unique, Immersive Live Nativity Experience
Regardless of your religious/spiritual resume or affiliation, odds are you are familiar with the Christian nativity scene, which depicts the birth of Jesus. You've probably seen a nativity with dolls, statues, or little characters, and you have maybe even seen a live nativity - but there's a church on the west side of Evansville that is taking a whole new approach to the nativity.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Historic Indiana Hotel Shares How Their Giant Christmas Tree Comes to Life in Cool Time-Lapse Video
Since I was a teenager, my family has been spending time in French Lick. No matter the season, it's always an excellent vacation destination, but Christmastime is magical. The French Lick Springs Resort, including the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, go all about with incredible and elegant Christmas decorations. Every inch of each hotel inside and outside is covered in garland, lights, and holiday beauty.
Kentucky Singer-Songwriter is “Runnin’ Late” with Fun and Personal New Song
Owensboro singer-songwriter Hayley Payne just released a brand new song and she's quick to tell you that it's her best work ever. I listened to "Runnin' Late" for the first yesterday afternoon and there's absolutely no question. I agree 100% and messaged Hayley to let her know. I have been...
