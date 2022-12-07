Read full article on original website
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmother
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmother
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtub
USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for Service
Woman shot and killed in Richmond
Officers arrived to find a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, RPD said.
Fox 19
Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman accused of stealing $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace scam in custody
CINCINNATI — A suspect accused of robbing a Michigan woman during a Facebook Marketplace sale is in custody Thursday. Cincinnati police said the suspect is accused of holding up the victim at gunpoint and taking $15,000 from her. According to police, 32-year-old Amanda Griffin of Cincinnati, has been charged...
Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID theft suspect
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. Police said the woman pictured is suspected of stealing numerous bottles of alcohol from a local store. Information about what time the theft took place or the value of the items taken...
Police: 1 person killed in early morning Covington shooting
One man was shot Saturday morning during a shooting in Covington. He was transported to the hospital where he died due to his injuries.
1017thepoint.com
PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford Police responds to thefts and shoplifting
Oxford police reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an inflatable polar bear in the past week. The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at 231 E. Chestnut St. on an unknown date. A female victim reported the incident to police after she returned to her car from Thanksgiving break. Police have named no suspects at this time.
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
WLWT 5
Small town pulls together to help Indiana restaurant victimized in fraud case
A small-town restaurant that survived COVID-19 is fighting to stay open after being hit with something that has been even more devastating – a case of fraud. “I'm angry because I've always wondered how people can let people take advantage of them and then I fell for that,” said Diane Korner.
1017thepoint.com
IRWIN CONVICTED OF MULTIPLE DRUG-DEALING CHARGES
(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond drug dealer has been found guilty of a host of charges. Alex Irwin has been convicted of dealing cocaine, dealing meth, and dealing other narcotic drugs. Irwin has also admitted to being a habitual offender, which will likely add significant prison time when he is sentenced next month. Irwin still faces charges in an unrelated case in which he allegedly broke into a basement and shot the property owner in the knee when that person went to investigate.
WLWT 5
1 injured after fire in Dearborn County
DILLSBORO, Ind. — One person is injured after a fire at an assisted living facility in Dearborn County. The fire occurred on Alpha Drive near Lenover Street in Dillsboro around 10 p.m. Friday. According to officials, a 47-year-old man suffered second-degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation. He...
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
‘He was trying to take the power out;’ 1 man accused of vandalizing cell phone towers
TROY — A Piqua man is accused of vandalizing five cell phone towers in Miami County and some AT&T customers did not have service for about 34 hours this week, according to Troy Police. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Piqua man accused of vandalizing cell phone towers arrested. News Center 7′s Xavier...
Huber Heights neighborhood latest victim of ‘porch pirates’; 2 arrested
HUBER HEIGHTS — This holiday season many of us are waiting for our packages to finally show up on our doorstep — meanwhile, thieves are too. A neighborhood in Huber Heights was the latest to fall victim. “UPS and Fed Ex, they come at all times on the...
Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked
UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with […]
Mother says teacher threw daughter to ground at St. Rita School for Deaf; Police investigating
A Montgomery County mother no longer wants her daughter’s teacher anywhere near her. It’s because of a video the mom shared with News Center 7. She said the video shows the teacher threw her daughter to the ground at Saint Rita School for Deaf in Evandale, Northern Cincinnati.
adventuremomblog.com
Holiday Fun at Land of Illusion Christmas Glow in Middletown, Ohio
You may be familiar with Land of Illusion Adventure Park for their Aqua Adventures water park or for their haunted houses at Haunt Scream Park. Land of Illusion also offers a holiday attraction to add to your list of Christmas events this holiday season. Land of Illusion Christmas Glow has...
Eaton woman who admitted to drowning grandmother enters plea
“It’s nothing that she did,” she said in a police interview,” She’s not – She’s the perfect freaking grandma.”
Fox 19
Dad dies weeks after Thanksgiving fire claims life of mom, daughter
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A third person is dead after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. Hubert Osborne, 74, died Thursday after being hospitalized for 15 days. According to a fire chief who was at the scene, Hubert’s wife died the night...
‘A lot of smoke damage on the inside;’ Firefighters battle basement fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton firefighters responded to a basement fire inside a house in Dayton Thursday morning. >>Dayton City Commission fails to pass 2023 budget at meeting Wednesday. They were dispatched to the 3000 block of Harvard Boulevard around 9:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters found a...
