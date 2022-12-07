ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Comments / 5

Peter
3d ago

They need to have another jar under the counter and when much money is in the real one empty it out of sight

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
1017thepoint.com

PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
RICHMOND, IN
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police responds to thefts and shoplifting

Oxford police reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an inflatable polar bear in the past week. The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at 231 E. Chestnut St. on an unknown date. A female victim reported the incident to police after she returned to her car from Thanksgiving break. Police have named no suspects at this time.
OXFORD, OH
1017thepoint.com

IRWIN CONVICTED OF MULTIPLE DRUG-DEALING CHARGES

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond drug dealer has been found guilty of a host of charges. Alex Irwin has been convicted of dealing cocaine, dealing meth, and dealing other narcotic drugs. Irwin has also admitted to being a habitual offender, which will likely add significant prison time when he is sentenced next month. Irwin still faces charges in an unrelated case in which he allegedly broke into a basement and shot the property owner in the knee when that person went to investigate.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

1 injured after fire in Dearborn County

DILLSBORO, Ind. — One person is injured after a fire at an assisted living facility in Dearborn County. The fire occurred on Alpha Drive near Lenover Street in Dillsboro around 10 p.m. Friday. According to officials, a 47-year-old man suffered second-degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation. He...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
GOSHEN, OH
FOX59

Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked

UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with […]
UNION CITY, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Holiday Fun at Land of Illusion Christmas Glow in Middletown, Ohio

You may be familiar with Land of Illusion Adventure Park for their Aqua Adventures water park or for their haunted houses at Haunt Scream Park. Land of Illusion also offers a holiday attraction to add to your list of Christmas events this holiday season. Land of Illusion Christmas Glow has...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Dad dies weeks after Thanksgiving fire claims life of mom, daughter

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A third person is dead after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving in Newport, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. Hubert Osborne, 74, died Thursday after being hospitalized for 15 days. According to a fire chief who was at the scene, Hubert’s wife died the night...
NEWPORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy