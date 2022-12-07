ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police responds to thefts and shoplifting

Oxford police reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an inflatable polar bear in the past week. The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at 231 E. Chestnut St. on an unknown date. A female victim reported the incident to police after she returned to her car from Thanksgiving break. Police have named no suspects at this time.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks

CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Fox 19

Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation

TIPP CITY — A detective within the Tipp City Police Department is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations made against him. Detective Todd Daley was placed on leave on Nov. 14 after allegations surfaced “of off-duty misconduct as an employee of the City of Tipp City,” Greg Adkins, Tipp City Chief of Police, told News Center 7 Friday.
TIPP CITY, OH
1017thepoint.com

NO SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH DISCOVERY OF REMAINS AT HUESTON WOODS

(Preble County, OH)--Here’s more on the human remains found in Hueston Woods on Wednesday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point reported on Thursday. Investigators said Thursday that, because the remains had been there for two and a half years, it may not be possible to determine a specific cause of death. But, so far, there have been no signs of foul play. "I will say that we're not looking for anybody right now. We're not looking for any suspects," said Sergeant Brandon McCroskey. Investigators still believe the remains are those of Butler County’s Michael McKenney, but it will take DNA testing to confirm that, and will take at least a few weeks.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH

