Read full article on original website
Related
Far-right group 'led by Prince Heinrich XIII' planned to build a new German ARMY after coup: Ex-military members of terrorists foiled by police 'wanted to bring the nation under their rule'
A far-right group accused of plotting to overthrow the German government and install a prince as ruler had plans to build its own army after the coup was complete, prosecutors have revealed today. The gang - allegedly led by 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss - had already devised how...
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
Coup attempts in Germany and the US confirm it: the key terror threat is the far right | Jonathan Freedland
The danger of violent jihadism persists, but the growing menace is from racist extremists, says Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
BBC
Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup
Twenty-five people have been arrested in raids across Germany on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government. The group of far-right and ex-military figures are said to have prepared for a "Day X" to storm the Reichstag parliament building and seize power. A man named as Heinrich XIII, from an...
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
US News and World Report
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Gizmodo
Germany Arrests Dozens in QAnon-Inspired Plot to Overthrow the Government
German authorities dismantled what’s being called a far-right terrorist group that was behind alleged plans to overthrow the government. Police arrested 25 suspected conspirators who had set up and communicated on several channels on the platform Telegram to plan the coup that authorities believe would have likely resulted in violence.
‘Second wave of arrests’ expected after Germany foils far-right coup plot
A day after police in Germany arrested 25 people for attempting to plot a coup against the govenment, authorities said a second wave of arrests and raids could be expected in the coming weeks.On Wednesday, about 3,000 police officials carried out a series of raids across Germany and arrested 25 alleged members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement.“Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests,” Georg Maier, the interior minister of the eastern German state of Thuringia told local media. “We have identified further people where we are not sure yet what their...
Syrian rebels say anti-ISIS operations with the U.S. have stopped and ISIS fighters may escape from prisons and a refugee camp
The main rebel group in Syria says its joint military operations with the U.S. against the Islamic State terrorist group have stopped because of the threat of a Turkish ground offensive and airstrikes, and it is concerned ISIS prisoners may escape from the detention facilities where thousands are held. On...
Germany foils alleged far-right coup attempt to overthrow the government
Over 20 people have been arrested on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government in Germany.
The Jewish Press
Germany Arrests 25 in Plot to Overthrow Govt, Install Prince Heinrich XIII
Some 3,000 police officers in Germany raided 130 sites in 11 of the country’s 16 states early Wednesday to foil a plot to overthrow the government. The far-right extremists were allegedly plotting install Heinrich XIII P.R. as leader of a future state. Heinrich is a former member of the House of Reuss, a German royal family that once ruled over parts of eastern Germany.
Peru’s president ousted and arrested after he seeks to dissolve Congress in political crisis
The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in...
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Indonesian suicide bomber leaves note criticising new criminal code
BANDUNG, Indonesia, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A suspected Islamist militant, angered by Indonesia's new criminal code, killed one other person and wounded at least 10 in a suicide bomb attack at a police station in the city of Bandung on Wednesday, authorities said.
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
BBC
Iraqi activist jailed over tweet 'insulting' Iran-backed militia force
An activist has been sentenced to three years in prison in Iraq for allegedly writing a tweet deemed to have insulted an Iran-backed paramilitary force. A court convicted Haidar al-Zaidi, 20, of "insulting state institutions" over a post about Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the late deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).
The signs are clear. Our destiny lies with Europe, not a ‘sovereign global Britain’ fantasy | Peter Hain
There is a path out of this prosperity-killing shambles and Labour can lead the way
US military halts patrols against Islamic State in Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces have stopped joint military patrols in northern Syria to counter Islamic State extremists, as Turkish threats of a ground invasion stymie those missions with Kurdish forces. Other more limited security patrols by U.S. and Kurdish troops, particularly around prisons, will begin again on Saturday, officials said.
Comments / 0