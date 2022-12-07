Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Read full article on original website
Pick the winner in Steelers vs Ravens
If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to keep the slimmest of playoff hopes alive, Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens is a must-win in every sense of the word. Things are lining up well for Pittsburgh this week. The Steelers are coming back home riding a two-game road winning streak and are getting Baltimore without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. There’s really no excuse for the Steelers to let this one slip away.
Ravens Week 14 preview: Ravens take on Pittsburgh without star QB
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens (8-4) head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (5-7) in an NFL week 14 matchup. They will be a little short-handed as they will be missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson as herecovers from a sprained PCL suffered in the Denver game.
After a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13, the Denver Broncos will now return home to host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. Here’s a look at the team’s remaining schedule for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule. Week Date...
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward hopes WR George Pickens' drama has come to an end
There's been a lot of outside noise following Steelers' rookie WR George Pickens this week. Veteran DT Cameron Heyward hopes it is all in the rearview mirror. Heyward spoke with what looked to be a frustrated Pickens on the sideline in Week 13. "That happens all the time," Heyward told reporters. "I don’t think we really need to make anything more of it. As a team, you’re there for your guys, and vice versa, they’re there for you."
Steelers vs Ravens: 4 bold predictions for this week
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the hated division rival Baltimore Ravens to town. Here are our four bold predictions for this week’s game. When offensive coordinator Matt Canada is on his game, rushing yards can come from everywhere. The Ravens are No. 25 in rushing yards allowed this season and we look for Pittsburgh to really take advantage of that.
Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers
The Pitt Panthers' future in their home stadium remains unclear.
Ravens announce uniform combination for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens head into Week 14 for a matchup against their division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the first game of the season between the two, and the starting quarterback combination won’t be the same as they’ve been in the past. Ben Roethlisberger retired from the NFL following the 2021 season, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending in the wrong direction after not practicing for two days with a knee injury. Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley looks like the matchup that could be on display on Sunday.
The Steelers have a chance at the playoffs…seriously…if they beat Baltimore…
It’s highly unlikely. Nearly impossible. But the Steelers have a chance, albeit a slim one, to make the playoffs. At 5-7, it’s hard to believe that the Pittsburgh Steelers are even “in the hunt” for the postseason, but all of the sudden, after two straight wins, here they are.
4 Baltimore Ravens Steelers Fans Should Monitor in Week 14
Another week, another good victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time, over the Week 13 NFC South Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Two consecutive wins mark the first time this season the Steelers have strung together a winning streak. Heading into Week 14, they will face another daunted yet eerily familiar opponent in the Baltimore Ravens, a bitterly respected rival who will likely be without franchise star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson suffered a knee injury Sunday against Denver.
