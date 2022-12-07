Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

The Baltimore Ravens head into Week 14 for a matchup against their division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the first game of the season between the two, and the starting quarterback combination won’t be the same as they’ve been in the past. Ben Roethlisberger retired from the NFL following the 2021 season, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending in the wrong direction after not practicing for two days with a knee injury. Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley looks like the matchup that could be on display on Sunday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO