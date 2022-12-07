ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pick the winner in Steelers vs Ravens

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to keep the slimmest of playoff hopes alive, Sunday’s game with the Baltimore Ravens is a must-win in every sense of the word. Things are lining up well for Pittsburgh this week. The Steelers are coming back home riding a two-game road winning streak and are getting Baltimore without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. There’s really no excuse for the Steelers to let this one slip away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Hoops Rumors

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward hopes WR George Pickens' drama has come to an end

There's been a lot of outside noise following Steelers' rookie WR George Pickens this week. Veteran DT Cameron Heyward hopes it is all in the rearview mirror. Heyward spoke with what looked to be a frustrated Pickens on the sideline in Week 13. "That happens all the time," Heyward told reporters. "I don’t think we really need to make anything more of it. As a team, you’re there for your guys, and vice versa, they’re there for you."
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Ravens: 4 bold predictions for this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the hated division rival Baltimore Ravens to town. Here are our four bold predictions for this week’s game. When offensive coordinator Matt Canada is on his game, rushing yards can come from everywhere. The Ravens are No. 25 in rushing yards allowed this season and we look for Pittsburgh to really take advantage of that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens announce uniform combination for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens head into Week 14 for a matchup against their division rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the first game of the season between the two, and the starting quarterback combination won’t be the same as they’ve been in the past. Ben Roethlisberger retired from the NFL following the 2021 season, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is trending in the wrong direction after not practicing for two days with a knee injury. Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley looks like the matchup that could be on display on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

4 Baltimore Ravens Steelers Fans Should Monitor in Week 14

Another week, another good victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time, over the Week 13 NFC South Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Two consecutive wins mark the first time this season the Steelers have strung together a winning streak. Heading into Week 14, they will face another daunted yet eerily familiar opponent in the Baltimore Ravens, a bitterly respected rival who will likely be without franchise star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson suffered a knee injury Sunday against Denver.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy