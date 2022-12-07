Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Global Employment Screening Services Market Regional Growth Analysis With Industry Players Data By 2030 – PRIZM News
New Jersey, United States – Verified Market Analysis has not too long ago printed a analysis report titled, “International Employment Screening Companies Market Perception, Forecast To 2028” assessing varied elements impacting its trajectory. The International Employment Screening Companies market report presents a high-quality, correct, and complete analysis research to equip gamers with precious insights for making strategic enterprise selections. The analysis analysts have offered deep segmental evaluation of the International Employment Screening Companies market on the premise of sort, software, and geography. The seller panorama can be shed gentle upon to tell readers about future modifications available in the market competitors. As a part of aggressive evaluation, the report contains detailed firm profiling of prime gamers of the International Employment Screening Companies market. Gamers may use the worth chain evaluation and Porter’s 5 Forces evaluation provided within the report for strengthening their place within the International Employment Screening Companies market.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
takeitcool.com
Cheese Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Cheese Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Cheese. Report Features Details. Product Name Cheese. Process Included Cheese Production From Milk Pasteurization. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
salestechstar.com
Planview Named a Leader in Value Stream Management by Independent Research Firm
Planview Tasktop Viz and Planview Tasktop Hub received highest possible scores in the criteria of Value Stream Management (VSM) dashboard, analytic capabilities, KPI tracking, third-party tool integration, product vision, innovation roadmap, and three more. Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, has been named a Leader...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Video streaming as polluting as driving? See the new calculations
Could video streaming be as bad for the climate as driving a car? Calculating Internet’s hidden carbon footprint
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
aiexpress.io
Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Forecast 2029 : Analysis of The Key Players, Growth Status, Business Strategies and Scope with Outlook 2029
Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Outlook (2022-2029) The International Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market 2029 Trade Report is an expert and in-depth examine of the present state of the Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market by SMI. The Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market is meant to reveal appreciable development in the course of the forecast interval of 2022 – 2029. The corporate profiles of all the important thing gamers and types which might be dominating the market have been given on this report. Their strikes like product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions and the respective impact on the gross sales, import, export, income, and CAGR values have been studied utterly within the report. The scope of this Electrical Car TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market report will be expanded from market situations to comparative pricing between main gamers. The rising tendencies together with main drivers, challenges, and alternatives out there are additionally recognized and analyzed on this report.
gcaptain.com
KPI OceanConnect on Asia’s marine fuels market
By Jesper Sørensen, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Singapore and Susanna Lai, Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect Hong Kong. Shipping’s energy transition is a defining time for the industry. Transformative in how global supply chains operate, with myriad risks for those that fail to adapt, but also great opportunities for organisations that seize the potential change always brings.
CoinTelegraph
Marketing strategies to help thrive after the bear market
Any investor will tell you that a bear market is a natural part of the investment cycle. But why do so many people opt out of their investments as soon as the market declines? Have we not yet seen the potential benefits one can reap in buying the dip?. The...
OEM Off-Highway
The Future of Mobile Hydraulics Is Digital
When building mobile machines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face conflicting pressures and demands that impact hydraulic system design. Often, they must make difficult choices between streamlined architecture or more functionality, types of controls, or whether to provide maximum performance over smooth operation. With traditional hydraulics, the only way out of...
fintechmagazine.com
Younited raises €60mn to expand its instant credit offering
French fintech Younited has raised €60mn in venture funding to grow its instant credit offering for European ecommerce customers, reaching unicorn status. French fintech Younited, which provides instant credit to European consumers at checkout, has raised €60mn in funding and secured unicorn status at the same time. The...
Lenzing Ecovero Hits Production Milestone, Doubles Capacity
Lenzing Group celebrated the key milestone of production of 300,000 tons of Lenzing Ecovero branded viscose fibers since the brand’s inception in 2017 and said it plans to double production capacity in 2023 to meet the rising demand from leading brands across the world. “As we celebrate our milestone of over 300,000 tons produced, we look forward to achieving even higher capacity in 2023 with the addition of a new site for Lenzing Ecovero fiber production,” said Caroline Ledl, head of product management textiles at Lenzing. “With the increase in Lenzing Ecovero capacity, our value chain partners and brands can benefit...
csengineermag.com
Advantest Unveils E5620 DR-SEM for Review and Classification of Ultra-Small Photomask Defects
Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today unveiled the E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM), its newest mask SEM product for reviewing and classifying ultra-small defects on photomasks and mask blanks. With its high-accuracy, high-throughput defect review capability, the E5620 DR-SEM is expected to contribute appreciably to production quality improvements in next-generation photomasks and shorter mask manufacturing turnaround times.
retrofitmagazine.com
Ultra-low GWP Spray Foam Boasts Less Fallout
Carlisle Spray Foam Insulation (CSFI), a manufacturer of spray polyurethane foam systems, introduces its second-generation product based on hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) technology, SealTite PRO HFO. An environmentally responsible spray polyurethane foam insulation, CSFI developed SealTite PRO HFO to ensure consistent performance and “sprayability” in all types of conditions. By...
salestechstar.com
SymphonyAI Retail CPG CINDE Insights Now Available for CPGs To Leverage AI-Based Insights and Recommendations
North American CPG manufacturers can now benefit from same science-based insights as their retail partners. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, personalization and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced its fully AI-enabled CINDE Insights platform is now available for CPGs working with North American retail partners.
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
Japanese Healthcare Startup Ubie Raises $45M for AI Symptom Checker
– Ubie, Inc., a Tokyo-based healthcare startup, announced it has closed its Series C round at $45M by raising $19M in an extension round. The new funding will enable Ubie to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the U.S., following strong interest and traction in that market. To date, Ubie has raised $76 million in total.
consumergoods.com
P&G Doubles Down on Digital Capacity and Shelf Orchestration With Supply Chain 3.0
Procter & Gamble has its sights set on a supply chain-focused digital transformation. During a session at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, P&G chief financial officer Andre Schulten dove into the company's supply chain strategy, focusing on Supply Chain 3.0 (an intermingling of emerging technologies and advanced algorithms).
