I've ridden a multitude of bikes over the years. I still remember my first ride — a little red Walmart kids bike with 24" wheels and just enough heft to not break when I started trying to build jumps in my backyard out of wood planks and sandbags. From there, the love affair only got stronger. I eventually bought a road bike and a mountain bike. It's been well over a decade since my first epic downhill adventures and in that time I've been in a neverending cycle of parking lot Craigslist negotiations, buying carbon bikes I (stupidly) financed and, as of now, settling in with a do-it-all gravel bike from State. Throughout this time, I've had the chance to do some epic rides, like racing a train from the Grand Canyon 60 miles to Williams, Arizona or spending the day frozen at Grinduro in Quincy, California. One thing I've never done, until now, is zig-zag a foldable commuter bike through Manhattan. Guess what, gang, I'm on some small wheels once again and I think I'm in love. The bike is the Brompton C Line Explore. Specifically, it's the bike that Brompton dropped in collaboration with Barbour earlier this fall. They even let me take the limited-edition Barbour x Brompton Bromdale Jacket and Barbour x Brompton bags out for a spin.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO