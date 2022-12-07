Watch: Randy Moss confirms Peyton Manning’s tardiness was the PRIME reason the retired WR didn’t play with the legendary QB at Tennessee Volunteers

Read full article on original website
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
Cam Newton Says He's Better Than Current Quarterbacks in NFC South
The former Panthers' quarterback with a bold claim.
Baker Mayfield leads Rams to dramatic 17-16 win over the Raiders
Baker Mayfield came off the bench and led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to beat the Raiders.
How Eagles can clinch a playoff spot vs. Giants; 1 player's Miracle of Meadowlands memory
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. − Thee Eagles can clinch a playoff spot by the end of the day Sunday. The easiest way is with a win or tie over the Giants at MetLife Stadium. ...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Rams claim Baker Mayfield & ranking top QBs from 2020 draft class
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Rams claiming QB Baker Mayfield off waivers and discuss if he can be the QB of the future for the team. Next, Bucky ranks the top quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. For the rest of the show, the pair preview the College Football Playoff matchups, as Michigan takes on TCU and Georgia faces Ohio State.
NFL Draft Analyst Says Fields Should Have Been Taken No. 2 in 2021
NFL draft analyst says Fields should have been taken No. 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Looking back on the 2021 NFL draft class, how would you redraft the quarterbacks?. "Trevor Lawrence one, I think Fields would be two," Dane Brugler of The Athletic told David Kaplan on NBC...
