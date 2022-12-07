Watch: Randy Moss confirms Peyton Manning’s tardiness was the PRIME reason the retired WR didn’t play with the legendary QB at Tennessee Volunteers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Rams claiming QB Baker Mayfield off waivers and discuss if he can be the QB of the future for the team. Next, Bucky ranks the top quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. For the rest of the show, the pair preview the College Football Playoff matchups, as Michigan takes on TCU and Georgia faces Ohio State.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO