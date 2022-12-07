ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Watch: Randy Moss confirms Peyton Manning’s tardiness was the PRIME reason the retired WR didn’t play with the legendary QB at Tennessee Volunteers

By Aamir Jethwa
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who

Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

Move the Sticks: Rams claim Baker Mayfield & ranking top QBs from 2020 draft class

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Rams claiming QB Baker Mayfield off waivers and discuss if he can be the QB of the future for the team. Next, Bucky ranks the top quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft class. For the rest of the show, the pair preview the College Football Playoff matchups, as Michigan takes on TCU and Georgia faces Ohio State.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy