Florida State

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Marconews.com

What do I do if I find a shipwreck? Who owns it?

After Tropical Storm Nicole wiped away a large chunk of the beach in Daytona Beach Shores, residents spotted a mysterious object poking up through the remaining sand. Experts uncovering the structure say it's likely that the storm revealed remains of a shipwreck from the 1800s. “This is definitely a ship,”...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Marconews.com

As COVID spikes again in Florida, seasonal flu rising with it

As COVID-19 keeps sending more Floridians to the hospital, the seasonal flu is catching up to it. While the number of COVID-positive patients statewide has ballooned by almost 50% over the past month, influenza hospitalizations have more than doubled. Medical staff across Florida tended to 1,504 COVID patients Friday, the...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds

The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

‘Curry, stop your hate!’: Confederate banner calls out Jacksonville Mayor over monument removal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been a center of controversy for publicly displayed hate speech and divisive messaging for the last month. First, an antisemitic remark saying, “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the University of Florida and University of Georgia football game back in late October. Then, a couple of weeks ago, a Confederate flag was flown over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens pregame with the message “Put the monuments back.” That message was in response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
FLORIDA STATE

