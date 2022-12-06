Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'
Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Marconews.com
What do I do if I find a shipwreck? Who owns it?
After Tropical Storm Nicole wiped away a large chunk of the beach in Daytona Beach Shores, residents spotted a mysterious object poking up through the remaining sand. Experts uncovering the structure say it's likely that the storm revealed remains of a shipwreck from the 1800s. “This is definitely a ship,”...
Marconews.com
As COVID spikes again in Florida, seasonal flu rising with it
As COVID-19 keeps sending more Floridians to the hospital, the seasonal flu is catching up to it. While the number of COVID-positive patients statewide has ballooned by almost 50% over the past month, influenza hospitalizations have more than doubled. Medical staff across Florida tended to 1,504 COVID patients Friday, the...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
JSO officers involved in controversial traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man and Navy veteran has filed a formal complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after he said he was racially profiled during a traffic stop in late November. STORY: ‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson...
The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds
The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
Marconews.com
New-look Florida Legislature tackles old problem — homeowners insurance
TALLAHASSEE — The new-look Florida Legislature is coming back to the Capitol to take on an old problem — homeowners insurance — which has worsened since Hurricane Ian tore through the state in September. It was just six months ago that lawmakers attempted to stabilize an overpriced...
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
Marconews.com
'The party's on fire': Florida GOP roiled by far right takeover efforts despite 2022 wins
Urged on by prominent far right figures such as Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn, ultra conservative GOP activists are seeking to take over county parties across Florida during leadership elections this month. Some have failed, such as the recent effort to install a Flynn acolyte as county party chair in...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
ABC Action News
Florida Representative behind so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' facing six federal charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida state representative who introduced the controversial parental rights and education bill, also called the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by LGBTQ activists, has been indicted by federal prosecutors. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph...
High-powered GOP insider regularly accessed JSO substations for years before suicide, documents show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained documents from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that lay out just how much access a high-powered GOP insider had to sheriff's office buildings as a private citizen. Kent Stermon died by suicide Thursday evening, the Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed. His death...
‘Curry, stop your hate!’: Confederate banner calls out Jacksonville Mayor over monument removal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been a center of controversy for publicly displayed hate speech and divisive messaging for the last month. First, an antisemitic remark saying, “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the University of Florida and University of Georgia football game back in late October. Then, a couple of weeks ago, a Confederate flag was flown over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens pregame with the message “Put the monuments back.” That message was in response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Duval County.
flaglerlive.com
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
fox35orlando.com
PICTURES: Florida couple photobombed by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch
Amy Vargo and Kevin Cohen were posing in front of the St. Augustine Castillo de San Marcos when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket photobombed the newlywed's photo shoot during its launch. The couple got married last week in North Carolina, but with both of them being from Tampa, they wanted...
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
floridapolitics.com
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
