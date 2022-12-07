Read full article on original website
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi State commit Seth Davis breaks Katy's all-time rushing record in Texas 6A Division II semifinals
Katy standout running back Seth Davis may have seen his season end in the Texas high school state semifinals on Saturday, but he etched his name in school history in the process. The Mississippi State became Katy High School's new all-time career rushing leader. Davis needed 33 yards to ...
No. 1 Houston Cougars get first true test of season in rematch with No. 8 Alabama
It's a high-stakes rematch between top-ranked UH and the Crimson Tide, who beat the Coogs in Tuscaloosa last December.
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
Houston set to make history in top-10 showdown against Alabama
"I'm expecting the whole gym to be shaking."
Everyone Made The Same Joke About Alabama After Upset Win
On Saturday, No. 8 Alabama came into Houston and handed the No. 1 Cougars their first loss of the 2022-23 season. After this 71-65 upset win, everyone took to social media with the same joke. The sports world is ready to dub the University of Alabama as a "basketball school."
Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport
If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
Houston, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Making history: Indigenous coach leads nation’s top basketball team
Kelvin Sampson’s team at the University of Houston leads the nation for men’s Division I basketball
Cheer world in uproar after Sam Houston's team barred from nationals
Sam Houston State administrators barred the cheer team from national competition for alleged "hazing."
q973radio.com
Biggest Week for Poker in Shreveport History now Underway
When it comes to playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker in Shreveport, we have never seen a week like this. When it comes to the best poker in town, without a doubt it’s found at Bally’s in downtown Shreveport. Earlier this summer, Bally’s brought a huge weekend poker tournamen to town and it was a huge success. Now, they are upping the ante and bringing easily the biggest week of poker to area, and I assure you, our city has never hosted a week of poker quite like this.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
ktalnews.com
Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
defendernetwork.com
South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years
The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
Galena Park North Shore stops Westlake’s winning streak 49-34 in 6A-D1 semifinals
Both teams have spent most of the season as the top two teams in the Class 6A state rankings, and while it's a small shame they won't meet in the state championship game, a semifinal that has the potential to be a classic Texas high school football playoff game is nearly as nice.
POLITICO
Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
caddoda.com
NOVEMBER 2022 REPORT
These are the weeks we set aside to give thanks for the blessings in our lives and express hope for the year to come. I sincerely want to thank all of my office staffers for all the hard work they have done this year. Here are some highlights:. In November,...
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
forwardtimes.com
Houston’s Black Male Summit Set for December 10
Special Tribute Planned for Slain Rapper “Takeoff”. The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys on Saturday, December 10th at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper...
