Shreveport, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport

If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
SHREVEPORT, LA
High School Football PRO

Houston, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Galena Park North Shore High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on December 10, 2022, 13:00:00.
HOUSTON, TX
q973radio.com

Biggest Week for Poker in Shreveport History now Underway

When it comes to playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker in Shreveport, we have never seen a week like this. When it comes to the best poker in town, without a doubt it’s found at Bally’s in downtown Shreveport. Earlier this summer, Bally’s brought a huge weekend poker tournamen to town and it was a huge success. Now, they are upping the ante and bringing easily the biggest week of poker to area, and I assure you, our city has never hosted a week of poker quite like this.
SHREVEPORT, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
ktalnews.com

Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
SHREVEPORT, LA
defendernetwork.com

South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years

The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
HOUSTON, TX
POLITICO

Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
HOUSTON, TX
caddoda.com

NOVEMBER 2022 REPORT

These are the weeks we set aside to give thanks for the blessings in our lives and express hope for the year to come. I sincerely want to thank all of my office staffers for all the hard work they have done this year. Here are some highlights:. In November,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
forwardtimes.com

Houston’s Black Male Summit Set for December 10

Special Tribute Planned for Slain Rapper “Takeoff”. The “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit continues its crusade to address the unaddressed issues faced by Black men and boys on Saturday, December 10th at St. John’s Downtown. This year’s program will include a special tribute to rapper...
HOUSTON, TX
