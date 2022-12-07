“He’s a DAWG when he plays at his best” – Fans hyped after Kawhi Leonard knocks the game-winner against Hornets, first game back from injury

Read full article on original website
Unpacking Ja Morant's quick ascent to become Memphis Grizzlies' triple-double king
Memphis Grizzlies coaches and players took time to celebrate Ja Morant's latest accomplishment of becoming the team's all-time leader in triple-doubles. But when it was Morant's time to address the locker room Wednesday, after a 123-102 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum, he deflected the praise and credited his teammates. ...
"I want to come in and show what I could do on the court first and then, gradually, say things" — Shawn Kemp on his in-game mentality
Shawn Kemp believed it's important to deliver first before you run your mouth
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Expected Back Saturday Against San Antonio Spurs
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is expected back for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lowry missed Thursday's against the Los Angeles Clippers because of rest purposes. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 5 p.m., ET. Where: Miami. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat N/A. VITALS: : The...
Lopez layup, Mavs FT woes save Bucks after Giannis fouls out
DALLAS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out before the Milwaukee Bucks hung on and beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. That sixth foul set the stage for how the Bucks made it four consecutive victories. Tim Hardaway Jr. missed all three free throws after getting fouled by the Greek Freak and Dorian Finney-Smith missed two more with Dallas in front in the final seconds, setting up Brook Lopez's go-ahead...
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110 on Thursday night. Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored Miami’s final eight points.
The Charlotte Hornets are on LaMelo Ball's injury timeline | Locked On Hornets
With LaMelo Ball still hurt, the Hornets are on his timeline. That and more on Locked On Hornets.
Not Many Rookies in NBA History Got to the Free Throw Line as Often as Paolo Banchero is This Year
ORLANDO - What’s clear through his first 19 NBA games is that Paolo Banchero has a knack for getting to the free throw line. One might argue it’s his biggest strength at this stage of his young career. This came in handy in the final moments of the...
How to Watch Hawks-Nets Game On Friday
The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) and Brooklyn Nets (14-12) will play each other on Friday night in Brooklyn. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The New York Knicks (12-13) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Hornets prediction and pick. New York has won two consecutive games to bump them up to ninth in the Eastern Conference. The...
