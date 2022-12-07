ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Nia Long Says the Boston Celtics 'Were Irresponsible' in Handling of Ex-Fiancé's Cheating Scandal

"It feels like no one thought of me, of my children. There was no protection," the actress said Nia Long is again calling out the Boston Celtics for how they handled her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka's cheating scandal. While on the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, the actress, 52, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her frustrations with how Udoka's former team shared the news of his affair with a subordinate in the organization. "It feels like no...
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After 13 Years Together Following His Alleged Affair

Following a very public NBA scandal, Nia Long has officially split from her fiance and longtime partner, Ime Udoka. “The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source told PEOPLE on Dec. 6. A rep for Nia also told the news outlet they she and Ime are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].”
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.

