My Pet World: A dog's tongue color may indicate signs of illness or breed

22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
Golden Retriever Who Loves Starbucks' 'Pup Cups' Wins Pet of the Week
Riley the Golden Retriever loves playing fetch and going to Starbucks.
Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats
Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
psychologytoday.com
Dogs Biting Dogs: Who and Where
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
Best dry cat food 2022: healthy and delicious kibble for your feline friend
Our roundup for the best dry cat food will help you find a healthy kibble that’s as tasty as it is nutritious for your kitty
a-z-animals.com
Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well
Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Top dog and cat names of 2022 revealed: report
The pet boarding website Rover released a report on the top dog and cat names in the country, which it determined by analyzing more than a million pet profiles on Rover.com.
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Growl When I Pet Him?
Why does my dog growl when I pet him? Nothing makes me feel worse than being growled at by my dog when I’m trying to show him some affection. I instantly worry that he’s in pain, or even that he might hate me! But, there are actually tons of reasons that can explain this behavior. So, if you’ve found yourself in this position and are feeling pretty rubbish about it, learning why it happens can put your mind at ease. Read on to learn why your dog might be feeling grouchy, and how you can fix this behavior and identify any more serious issues.
Red paws on dogs: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
What causes red paws on dogs, and how can you treat your canine companion at home?
The 5 largest dog breeds in the world
From gentle giants to courageous canines, the largest dog breeds have something for everyone
MLive.com
Pet tents and teepees for home, travel
Are you a pet parent with holiday travel plans and need a portable play area for your fur babies? Amazon has pet tents and teepees for home and travel. Take your pets on family vacations in style, whether it’s to the beach, campsite, or another family member’s home. Shop at Amazon for deals to make pets cozy. Discover durable tents and flexible teepees with soft pillows and collapsible carrying cases. Save on foldable cat and dog carriers. Get pop up portable play pens and more. Discover deals on play areas with enclosures, sun shelters and anti-escape mesh. Shop Amazon, and get fast, free shipping and free returns with Amazon prime.
notabully.org
6 Best Companion Dogs For A Catahoula Leopard Dog
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. It is a rewarding feeling to have a strong bond with your Catahoula Leopard Dog, especially since they can be such an independent character!. While you have built up this remarkable friendship, you...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
While everyone else gets all riled up about tick season, the warm weather means another parasitic pest is upon us: fleas. The rising temperatures makes it more hospitable for eggs to hatch, and more probable for adult fleas to jump onto unsuspecting cats. But unlike ticks, fleas are much more...
cohaitungchi.com
How Much Does It Cost Spay or Neuter A Cat?
Spaying your female cat or neutering your male cat is the best way to ensure they don’t produce any kittens, which contributes to pet overpopulation. Spaying and neutering offer numerous health benefits, including lowering the risk of certain types of cancer, and eliminating a female cat’s risk of developing uterine infections.
