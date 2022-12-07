Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Uber driver, passenger shot in northwest San Antonio
The passenger had gotten into some type of altercation before calling the Uber. The suspects followed the Uber and opened fire on the vehicle, police say.
KTSA
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of stabbing friend to death
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The murder trial of a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend to death on the South Side is now underway. Prosecutors say Abel Garcia, 38, stabbed Albert Adame, 44, at a home in early 2020, and he now faces anywhere from 5 years to life in prison if convicted.
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson
Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night. The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company. KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson. This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
KSAT 12
Trial starts for man accused of stabbing, killing friend in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend in early 2020 on the South Side started on Friday. Abel Garcia, 38, is on trial for murder in the 379th district court. If convicted, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
KSAT 12
Murder of Schertz businessman Henry Gutierrez, Jr. now classified as cold case seven years after death
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department announced on Thursday the high-profile murder of Henry Gutierrez, Jr. will be classified as a cold case, the first in the department’s history. Gutierrez, a well-known businessman and community member, was found shot to death on Christmas Eve in 2015. Investigators...
KSAT 12
Teen stabs brother trying to sleep multiple times after argument, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – While trying to go to bed, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed by his little brother early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:09 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hampstead. Police said two brothers, 15 and 16 years old, had an argument...
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
2 dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating an explosion on the southeast-side where two people died, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to K-BAR Friday night around 11:35 p.m. Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion and confirmed that an explosion did happen, but additional details were not...
Atascosa County deputy dies in off-duty accident
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said Friday a deputy died in an accident while he was off duty. Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet. A female passenger in the car with him was injured and taken to the hospital.
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
KSAT 12
SAFD investigating what caused explosion on Southeast Side that killed 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in an explosion on the Southeast Side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street. When firefighters arrived, they found evidence...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How is Child Custody Determined in San Antonio, TX
When divorce or separation happens, child custody becomes the primary argument if children are involved. Every state differs in child custody laws and family laws. The only thing that remains intact is that the courts always look for what is best for the child. Getting a child custody lawyer is in the best interest of the parent who feels they are fit to have custody.
KSAT 12
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed woman, put her remains in duffel bag on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a duffel bag on the Northwest Side. Alexandria Melanie Reyes was found dead on Aug. 31 by a drainage ditch near the Broadview...
Former San Antonio-area cop gets 8-month federal sentence over threat to shoot Joe Biden
'Even when made by senators and congressmen who have this inflammatory rhetoric, words have consequences,' the judge told the former Judson ISD police officer.
KSAT 12
Trial starts for San Antonio woman accused in murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio woman accused of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law started on Wednesday. Ruth Ann Comer is on trial for a charge of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. According to records,...
Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
