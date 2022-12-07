ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

New DIY Music Fest Erupts in N. Oregon Coast's Astoria for Holidays

(Astoria, Oregon) – There's a not-so-silent night coming to the north Oregon coast with something that happens simultaneously around the nation on December 21: what's known as Make Music Winter has an installment in Astoria. Here and around the country, musicians of all types and abilities are invited to join in the joyous noise as audiences turn themselves into the attraction. It's the ultimate DIY (Do It Yourself) party for the holidays. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
Results not as they appeared on Election Night in two local races

Candidates for Tigard and Tualatin council seats were leading Nov. 8, but they fell behind once all ballots were counted.Two candidates in Washington County who were leading in their races on Election Night will not be sworn in, come January. That's because as ballots continued to trickle in and the tallies were made official, their opponents pulled ahead in the races for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats. Races across Washington County and the state were finalized Monday, Dec. 5. Votes continued to be tabulated for days after the Nov. 8 election. That's common in Oregon, as it is in...
North Coast Homicide, Dec. 5

Law enforcement agencies along the Oregon Coast have been on the look out for two women suspected of murdering a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest. The body of the unidentified male was found at a campsite Dec. 2, 2022. His light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan (OR lic – YPM 326) was missing. Two persons of interest have been developed by North Coast investigators. Forty-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill & 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee. They had been reportedly living in their car in the same area, at the East Fork of the Trask River.
Hwy 26 back open after serious head-on crash west of Banks

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 26 were closed Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the highway at milepost 31, about halfway between the Portland metro area to Seaside. According to...
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
Death Notice: Dec. 6, 2022

• EUGENE J. BRANDNER, 73, Chehalis, died Nov. 23 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
