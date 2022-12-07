Read full article on original website
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
A veteran from Missouri shares the secret to living a long life on his 108th birthday.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Louis, MO
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Mixed messages as St. Louis committee weighs aldermen pay increases
A committee with the St. Louis Board of Aldermen held a public hearing Saturday on a proposal to raise their salaries.
KSDK
Double shooting in St. Louis leaves 1 dead
A double shooting overnight in St. Louis left one person dead. Police identified him Saturday as 40-year-old Barney Lee.
Large house fire in north St. Louis
St. Louis firefighters battle a house fire on West Florissant Avenue and De Soto Avenue in north St. Louis.
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died Saturday morning after a shooting Saturday morning in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot just before 8 a.m. in the area of North Theresa Avenue and Bell Avenue in St. Louis' Grand Center neighborhood. Police...
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
KSDK
St. Louis alderman introducing teen curfew bill
A St. Louis alderman is introducing a teen curfew bill on Friday. It comes after continued violence across the city.
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
Critical Funding For St. Louis Streets Delayed By Communication Issues
The mayor's office and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus blame each other for a two-year lag in essential streets and forestry funding
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
KSDK
KSHE hosts Winter Blood Drive across St. Louis region
KSHE hosted its Winter Blood Drive Friday and Saturday in the St. Louis region. All donors received a KSHE blood drive T-shirt and were entered in a giveaway.
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
6 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis crimes since Friday
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation.
KMOV
Family of fallen St. Louis City police officer waits patiently as accused killer changes plea to insanity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two and a half years after Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, his family is still waiting for their day in court. Bohannon, 29, had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for...
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri History Museum’s One-Day Gospel Fest to honor deep St. Louis roots
St. Louis is often regarded as one of the most influential cities for rock, blues, jazz and R&B music, but it also played a big role in the development of gospel music. The O’Neal Twins, Martha Bass and many more influential singers are seared into St. Louis gospel history and have shaped the genre.
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are asking for help to solve the killing of a woman in South City. Police found the 23-year-old victim just after midnight in an alley near South Broadway and Loughborough. She died at the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information to...
KMOV
City leaders send second summons for nuisance violations to Ely Walker Board Members
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Break-ins, unwanted parties, and a homicide are all problems plaguing Ely Walker Lofts in Downtown West. On Tuesday, St. Louis City Leaders stopped the loft’s developer, Lux Living, from building another multi-family-use complex in Forest Park Southeast. Now, those same developers are headed back to city litigators this month for nuisance violations.
