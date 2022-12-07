ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Hochul signs New York space heater safety bill into law

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law Thursday that requires electric space heaters sold in the state to have thermostats, automatic shut-offs, and be certified by a testing and certification body recognized and approved by the United States Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The...
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

Letitia James on the hot seat

New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Cannabis association president on the state of the industry

Harlem will be soon be home to the state's first legal adult-use recreational marijuana dispensary, according to state officials. Two months ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul said 20 legal dispensaries would be open by the end of the year, a goal that seems unlikely to be hit. Meanwhile, marijuana growers and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul signs bill aimed to help heat homes during emergencies

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed a bill into law that allows homeowners leasing liquified petroleum gas tanks to receive emergency deliveries from any supplier during times of an emergency, helping homeowners keep the heat on during severe weather emergencies and other critical periods. A qualifying emergency is...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State

It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
abc27.com

This town in Pennsylvania has the worst school district

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
NY1

City nurse discusses COVID-19, flu and RSV

Gov. Kathy Hochul says New Yorkers have to prepare for what officials are calling a "triple-demic." The city has issued an advisory urging residents to mask up as cases of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, rise. The five boroughs are seeing an “unusually high” simultaneous spike...
Q106.5

No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1

It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
LIMESTONE, ME
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
IOWA STATE
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak

Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy