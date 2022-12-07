ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death investigation underway after man found in water at Oak Street beach

By Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation is underway after a man was found in the water at Oak Street beach early Wednesday morning.

Police said the 21-year-old was found unresponsive in the water in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive just before 2 a.m.

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.

Related
NBC Chicago

Man Shot to Death While Driving, Crashes Into Dumpster in Belmont Gardens

A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a nearby dumpster, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert about robber who bolts from scenes in U-Haul truck

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued a community alert Thursday about a robber who has been using a U-Haul truck as his getaway vehicle.The robber has been targeting women in north lakefront neighborhoods.CBS 2's Chris Tye reported on three robberies on Wednesday, while the alert mentioned a fourth.These robberies happened three times in two days - Monday to Tuesday. Three of the robberies happened in broad daylight – and that getaway vehicle certainly did not blend in with its surroundings.Police could not confirm a first reported robbery was part of the pattern, and it did not appear on the community alert,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

No bail for man accused of murdering gang rival outside Chicago bus terminal

Chicago — Prosecutors charged a Minnesota man with murder on Saturday for allegedly killing a rival gang member he randomly encountered at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chicago on October 24. Rodnee Miller, 26, was arrested earlier this month in Alabama, and authorities recently extradited him to Chicago to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

CPD: Man dies after struggle over gun with woman at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station. At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman dies weeks after being struck in Little Village hit-and-run; family wants justice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Little Village neighborhood mother of five and community volunteer died weeks after she was the victim of a hit-and-run accident.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Friday with family members who are calling for justice in the case.The hit-and-run happened back on Sunday, Nov. 20. The victim, Juana Tapia Lopez, was picking up one of her daughters from work when a car hit her and just kept going."My mom was little, but mighty," said Lopez's daughter, Monse Soto.The driver did not stop after hitting Lopez at 26th Street and Drake Avenue around 8:20 p.m. that Sunday before...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting leaves man dead, woman hurt at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a shooting in East Chatham Wednesday afternoon, while a woman getting off a CTA bus was also struck.Around 3:30 p.m., the 38-year-old man was walking north on Cottage Grove Avenue just south of 79th Street when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man took a gun out of his jacket and shot the first, who was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died. He had been shot in the head, police said.A 21-year-old woman was also shot while getting off a Chicago Transit Authority bus. She was struck in the hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.Video from the scene showed the No. 4 Cottage Grove bus was struck by gunfire. Bullet holes were seen in two shattered windows in the back of the bus.The bus was seen surrounded by crime scene tape in front of Happy Food & Liquor, 7901 S. Cottage Grove Ave.Police were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was blocked at the scene while police investigated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire rips through apartment building in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters in Skokie battled through heavy smoke and flames to put out a fire in an apartment building Friday evening.Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to a three-story apartment building that was on fire at 7645 Knox Ave. – just south of Brummel Street and the Emily Oaks Nature Center.Video showed flames raging near the roofline of the midcentury building.Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly.No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remained under investigation Friday night.
SKOKIE, IL
WGNtv.com

Body recovered from Willowbrook retention pond

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A body was pulled from a suburban retention pond Thursday morning. At around 10 a.m., crews recovered the body near 63rd in the 0-100 block of Lincoln Oaks Drive. The coroner’s office was on the scene. They identified the body as Forrest Haney. A cause...
WILLOWBROOK, IL
