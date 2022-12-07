Read full article on original website
Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it. The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
Police pinch pair of porch pirates
Police said they caught two people with long arrest records in the act of stealing packages off porches.
Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old
Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.
‘Brady List’ in 97th District includes Clay County Sheriff
Since he assumed the role of Clay County's sheriff in 2020, Sheriff Lyde has been associated with multiple controversies.
Details emerge in armed robbery at Jolly Truck Stop
At the time the robbery was committed on Thanksgiving Day, Ayala was at large on two separate charges stemming from an earlier incident that also took place at the Jolly Truck Stop.
Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man
Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
Aw Crap! Woman Accused Of Leaving 50LBS Of Human Waste Outside Fire Station, Refused To Pick It Up
The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.The officer also...
Eagle-eyed cop catches would-be thieves
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take dining plates and light fixtures from a closed golf course clubhouse. According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer […]
Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
kswo.com
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
newschannel6now.com
No injuries after semi, car crash on I-44
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi and car crashed Friday morning on I-44 near Burkburnett. It reportedly happened near exit ramp 14, which is now closed to traffic. Officials on scene said the car attempted to make an “unsafe lane change,” and made contact with the semi. Both...
Murder charge dismissed in fentanyl case
A Fentanyl-related Wichita Falls murder charge has been dismissed and replaced with manslaughter on one of the two defendants in the overdose death of 21-year-old Andres Diaz in July.
Vernon community excited for hydrogen plant, potential economic booster
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to an October report, Wilbarger County has an unemployment rate of 4.8%. The highest in our area. It’s the only county in the area that is over 4%. But, that could soon change with the announcement of the new hydrogen production plant. Nearly $4 billion will be poured into the old […]
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested after she and her children tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 25. 2022, Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about an open case involving a mother, Ashley Bray, and her two children, ages 2, and 4. […]
kswo.com
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a little more information after human remains were reportedly found near NW 38th and Rogers Lane on Monday afternoon. Police say the remains were skeletal human remains and the bones which were found have been sent to the Oklahoma State...
Electra Dollar General employee admits to theft of thousands of dollars, police say
Police said the suspect had stolen thousands of dollars through fraudulent transactions for more than a year.
kswo.com
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in Lawton on Monday. LPD had a large police presence at the intersection of Rogers Lane and 38th around 5 p.m., where the remains were discovered. Details are limited at this time,...
Fire destroys Knic Knac’s over weekend, one hospitalized
HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Several months after opening up their new restaurant in Henrietta, offering a high-class experience, the owners of Knic Knac’s Steak and Seafood house are safe after a massive fire over the weekend. In a social media post, Ellen Fee said she was out of town at the time, but she said it […]
newschannel6now.com
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
