ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electra, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it.  The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man

Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
GRAHAM, TX
RadarOnline

Aw Crap! Woman Accused Of Leaving 50LBS Of Human Waste Outside Fire Station, Refused To Pick It Up

The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.The officer also...
ELECTRA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Eagle-eyed cop catches would-be thieves

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take dining plates and light fixtures from a closed golf course clubhouse. According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

No injuries after semi, car crash on I-44

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi and car crashed Friday morning on I-44 near Burkburnett. It reportedly happened near exit ramp 14, which is now closed to traffic. Officials on scene said the car attempted to make an “unsafe lane change,” and made contact with the semi. Both...
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mother arrested after children test positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested after she and her children tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 25. 2022, Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about an open case involving a mother, Ashley Bray, and her two children, ages 2, and 4. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a little more information after human remains were reportedly found near NW 38th and Rogers Lane on Monday afternoon. Police say the remains were skeletal human remains and the bones which were found have been sent to the Oklahoma State...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in Lawton on Monday. LPD had a large police presence at the intersection of Rogers Lane and 38th around 5 p.m., where the remains were discovered. Details are limited at this time,...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy