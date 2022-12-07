Read full article on original website
In Wake Of Shocking Dinner, Trump Says It's Jews Who Should Be 'Ashamed' For Disloyalty
Trump issued a startling first public message to the Jewish community since his Mar-a-Lago dinner with antisemitic Ye and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.
'Epidemic of hate': Second gentleman warns of rise in antisemitism
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff warned against a “rapid rise” in anti-Semitism across the United States in recent months, urging government officials not to brush off recent incidents that represent an “epidemic of hate facing our country.”
Elon Brings One of America’s Most Prominent Nazis Back to Twitter
Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin has been reinstated to Twitter under Elon Musk’s new policies for the platform. The founder of the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer had been banned from Twitter since 2013. Anglin has publicly indicated that the goal of his operation and adherence to white nationalist ideology is to “ethnically cleanse White nations of non-Whites and establish an authoritarian government. Many people also believe that the Jews should be exterminated.” Anglin is a staunch supporter of Nazi ideology and regularly espouses Holocaust denail. In 2018, Anglin wrote that he “[hates] women. I think they deserve to be beaten,...
Ari Emanuel Condemns Kanye West, GOP, Conspiracy Theories & “Normalization Of White Supremacy, Antisemitism & Racism” In America
Ari Emanuel returned to his hometown today to decry “the virus of antisemitism and hate and division” that is “spreading and attacking the foundations of our culture.” In an op-ed for the Chicago Tribune, the Windy City-born Endeavor CEO called out the “cartoonish Kanye clown show,” Dave Chappelle, the Republican Party and Donald Trump for “the normalization of white supremacy, antisemitism and racism” in American society. “In the last year, we’ve seen how antisemitic conspiracies from the far right about Jewish control of politics, finance and Hollywood have become mainstreamed,” the former agent to the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host wrote (see the...
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Hate Symbol
Americans have a weird relationship with the Confederate flag. In the United States, we’re taught to respect the national flag. However, there are parts of the country that openly fly a symbol that represents treason against our country.
'Dangerous,' 'Unprecedented': Why extremism experts are alarmed by Trump's dinner with Fuentes, Ye
Before last week, most Americans had never heard of Nick Fuentes, the white nationalist Holocaust denier who recently dined with former President Donald Trump and Kanye West, the Grammy-winning rapper-turned-outspoken antisemite, at Trump’s Florida estate. Since his pre-Thanksgiving meal at Mar-a-Lago, however, the 24-year-old's name and laundry list of...
Michelle Obama on Donald Trump's 2016 win: 'It shook me profoundly'
Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.
Trump silent after dinner guest Kanye West says ‘I like Hitler’ on Alex Jones’ show
Just over a week after he hosted disgraced rapper turned antisemite Kanye West and a pair of racist, internet trolls for dinner at his Palm Beach, Florida country club, former president Donald Trump remained largely silent in the hours after the rapper told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that he is a fan of the late genocidal Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.Mr West made the shocking disclosure during an appearance on Jones’ Infowars program alongside Nick Fuentes, the avowed white nationalist who was one of a trio of guests who accompanied him to dinner with Mr Trump last week. After the...
Twitter — and Democrats — lied, lied and lied again about censorship
“1984” author George Orwell warned that “if thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” That line has never been more relevant than in the aftermath of the second release of Twitter documents this week. Many liberals had denied the social-media giant was engaging in censorship by using the more pleasant term “content modification.” Now, documents show Twitter executives burying “disfavored” views as “visibility filtering” and “amplification” limits. Calling executives the “Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust” (Vijaya Gadde) and the “Global Head of Trust & Safety” (Yoel Roth) doesn’t alter their status as some of the greatest censors in history. Yet the license...
'We cannot normalize this': Doug Emhoff leads White House roundtable to combat antisemitism
WASHINGTON — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, opened a roundtable discussion on antisemitism Wednesday with a plaintive pronouncement that the Jewish community “is in pain.”. With antisemitic incidents on the rise in the U.S., Emhoff called for more people to step up and publicly...
Influential evangelical Christians have turned against Trump after his 2024 announcement, report says
Several prominent evangelical Christian leaders, who once supported Donald Trump, spoke against him after he announced his 2024 run, per HuffPost.
The New York Post just brutally trolled Donald Trump
CNN — If you’re looking for the most brutal treatment of Donald Trump’s presidential announcement, look no further. The New York Post has won the title. In a story headlined “Been there, Don that” that ran on page 26 in print, the New York Post absolutely eviscerates the former president. The story was teased at the bottom of the front page with: “Florida man makes announcement.” (Shout out to Yahoo News’ Dylan Stableford for flagging!)
Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’
Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
