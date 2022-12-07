ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Alert Day declared for fog Wednesday morning, rain on the way

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Alert Day Wednesday forecast 01:57

BALTIMORE -- Today is a WJZ Alert Day because of widespread fog across the state. The alert status will drop at noon as the fog dissipates.

Visibility is reduced to near zero in some places, so please give yourself some extra time as you head into work and get your kids off to school.

A fog advisory is in place until 11 a.m, then rain associated with a cold front will continue into the early evening hours and begin to taper off by evening tonight.

As for how it feels out there, expect highs in the upper 50s for your day with overcast conditions lingering.

Some sunshine and the 50s are in store for Thursday, and it's looking like one of our last days in the 50s for a stretch.

Impacts of the cold front will have settled in by Friday with temperatures in the 40s. Rain may be possible for your Friday afternoon and evening as well.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for updates throughout the day.

