England vs France live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final for free online and on TV, team news
How to watch a England vs France live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this huge quarter-final clash.
Watch: Harry Kane Scores Penalty As England Draw Level Against France - Qatar 2022 World Cup
Harry Kane levels things up from the spot as England equalise after France took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni.
Steve Borthwick dismisses England links and insists focus is on Leicester
Steve Borthwick insists his focus is on Leicester’s opening European game this weekend and not on speculation linking him to becoming England’s new head coach.Tigers director of rugby Borthwick is the favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008.“We play Ospreys on Sunday night and that’s what I’m focused upon,” Borthwick said at his pre-match press conference for Leicester’s Heineken Champions Cup opener.“That’s what my team is focused upon and that’s what we’ve been focused upon all week.“Within Leicester Tigers and this team here, there is no talk here...
World Cup 2022: England v France - Gareth Southgate's ability is underestimated, says Kalvin Phillips
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England manager Gareth Southgate is not given enough credit for the job he has done, says...
Is England vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup quarter-final tonight
England will look to make it into a third straight semi-final at a major tournament as they go up against France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to their first final-four spot since 1996 when he guided them to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, before going one further at last summer’s Euros – where England fell to Italy on penalties in the final.France represent arguably the toughest challenge for this iteration of England, however, having won the World Cup in Russia and already broken the curse of defending champions exiting in...
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
England ‘ready to fight France’ in World Cup quarter-final, Gareth Southgate insists
England football team are “ready to fight France” to secure their place in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals, according to Gareth Southgate.Thousands of fans will cheer on the Three Lions in Al Khor and millions more back home are expected to watch on TV, with pubs and bars readying themselves for another bumper evening.England boss Southgate insisted the squad must produce the “very best version” of themselves if they are to keep their dreams alive by overcoming the reigning World Cup champions.The two giants of European football will meet at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening, with the winner...
Partick Thistle: Duncan Smillie could become new club chairman as peace breaks out
Former Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie could become strife-torn Partick Thistle's new chairman. Chair Jacqui Low and six directors resigned this week after recent fan protests followed the Partick Thistle FC Trust becoming majority shareholder. Smillie was the only director not to resign, but trustee Neil Drain told BBC Scotland...
England vs France predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup quarter-final tonight
Will England’s 56-year wait for a second World Cup trophy come to an end in Qatar? If that is to happen, Gareth Southgate’s team must first navigate a challenging quarter-final with France.England enter this tie on the back of a semi-final run at the last World Cup and a runners-up finish at last summer’s Euros, but France are defending champions here and have already broken the curse of winners crashing out in the group stage at their next attempt.Les Bleus also count Kylian Mbappe among their ranks, the young forward arguably the best player in the world right now...
From Brentford to Durban: new-look Heineken Cup prepares for takeoff
With three South African sides added this season, long flights and absurd contrasts in temperature and altitude will be part of the Champions Cup package
Crying Cristiano Ronaldo mourns the end of a dream and, perhaps, an era
There were tears in the tunnel. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent too much of 2022 struggling to contain his emotions. This time, at least, he could be forgiven for displaying them. There may have been an element of selfishness about the way the substitute stalked off the pitch, leaving his teammates to commiserate with each other and acknowledge the outnumbered Portuguese contingent in the stands. Certainly, a man who knows the cameras are trained on him scarcely felt supportive when shaking his head as Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa erred while Youssef En-Nesyri headed in the only goal; it was...
Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs
Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
Key stats as England prepare for France in World Cup quarter-finals
England have enjoyed back-to-back three-goal wins at the World Cup 2022 but their defensive strength will be key if they are to win their quarter-final against France.The only goals England have conceded in the tournament came in their opening group game against Iran, while leading 4-0 and 6-1 with the latter being a disputed late penalty.They will face by far their toughest test to date against the reigning champions at Al Bayt Stadium, though, and here we look at what the statistics show us.Sharp shootersOnly Brazil, with 70, have exceeded France’s 68 total shots in the tournament while England...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
All the key details as Croatia take on Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Northampton Saints
Venue: Stade Marcel Deflandre Date: Saturday 10 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Northampton and online with live scores on the BBC Sport website and app. England forward Courtney Lawes is named on the bench after more than two months on the sidelines as Northampton begin...
World Cup 2022: England 'have got credibility now', says manager Gareth Southgate
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England are now established as genuine contenders as they prepare to meet World Cup holders France,...
‘The world is with Morocco’ on uncharted course through World Cup
For Walid Ragregui, it was not enough to contemplate one underdog whose improbable path led to a bid to become world champions. His thoughts turned to another. Morocco had become Africa’s first ever semi-finalists on the global stage and their manager turned his thoughts to another sport.“We have made our people and proud and our continent proud and so many people around the world proud,” he said. “When you watch Rocky you want to support Rocky Balboa and we are the Rocky of the World Cup.” One unlikely story began in the backstreets of Philadelphia. Another stemmed from Montreal,...
Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby
Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George all start for Saracens as the Premiership leaders make their return to Heineken Champions Cup action after a two-season hiatus.
More police officers to be deployed in London during England World Cup clash
Extra police officers will be deployed in London with large swathes of English and French football fans expected to flock to the city for the World Cup quarter-final clash.The Metropolitan Police said it expects venues to be “extremely busy” on Saturday evening as the Three Lions take on Les Bleus.As England supporters descend on bars and pubs across the capital, hundreds of French expats will attend a sold-out screening at Zoo Bar & Club in Leicester Square, hosted by the founders of the Frogs in London app.The group, which hosted a screening for the 2018 World Cup final, which France...
