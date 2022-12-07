Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Improve Sustainability Across the Supply Chain
Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net-zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture.
foodlogistics.com
Data-Driven Approach Helps Maintain Food Costs Amid Inflation
A number of food suppliers are raising their prices to combat inflation amid the rising costs of labor, packaging, ingredients and transportation. Yet the food and beverage industry would be wise to avoid shrinkflation, providing less food for more or raising their own prices too high. The key to maintaining costs? Take a data-driven approach to inflation.
Swipe fee reform could level field for small retailers
I’m the third-generation owner of a small-town store that has grown to sell everything from gifts to lawn mowers, and my family has seen many challenges during 70 years in business. We have repeatedly reinvented ourselves and have worked constantly to keep costs under control while meeting the needs of our customers. And we’ve seen retail become a game of pennies where constant reexamination of everything we do is required to end the year with a...
foodlogistics.com
Improve Company Culture by Protecting People with Workforce Wearables
The old adage really is true: your employees are your most valuable asset. In the age of quiet quitting and high turnover, building a company culture that values quality of life has never been more important. Your people aren't just a representation of your organization, they are your organization – if they’re in pain or unhappy, your business will feel it.
5 Things to Do Now to Propel Your Business in 2023
With the right mindset and intentional approach, an entrepreneur can make 2023 a year to strive and thrive.
