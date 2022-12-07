Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
Sabrent's latest PCIe 4.0 SSD is perfect for the Steam Deck
In brief: M.2 2230 SSDs aren't particularly easy to find at most retailers, but that changes with Sabrent's introduction of the Rocket 2230. The new solid-state drive won't be the speediest PCIe 4.0 SSD around when it arrives on the Amazon store but it will fit in many devices where larger form factors simply won't, such as Valve's Steam Deck and Microsoft's Surface products.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a pretty good GPU, at least relative to its GeForce competitor, but...
AMD's Radeon RX 7900 AV1 encoder is almost on par with Intel Arc and Nvidia's RTX 40 series
Why it matters: AMD's new AV1 encoder and fully unlocked encode sessions will allow Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs to compete directly against Nvidia RTX GPUs and Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs in the streaming space. Allowing gamers and content creators to game, record, and stream high quality video all at the same time on a single graphics card.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold listing confirms Tensor G2 SoC & more
The Google Pixel Fold has just surfaced online, and this listing confirms some of the phone’s specs. The phone appeared on Geekbench, and long some specs, we also get to check out its Geekbench performance results. The Google Pixel Fold surfaced in a listing under ‘Google Felix’ codename...
Upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 might have the same core count as the RTX 3070
Rumor mill: Nvidia has so far neglected the mid-range with the RTX 40 series, but that might be about to change. According to a new series of leaks, both the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti could be about to arrive and repopulate the most popular segment of the market.
TechRadar
Micron's most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop
Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
Modders discover Portal RTX files can make Half-Life 2 and some other games look stunning
WTF?! Modders are having a field day with Nvidia's RTX Remix tool, and they haven't even gotten their hands on it yet. Apparently, you can take the files that enable RTX Remix in the recent Portal remake and drop them into the .exe folder of other games to give them a less-than-flawless visual upgrade with no further modification. Copyright lawyers are already rolling over in their graves and they aren't even dead yet.
AMD RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 Vulkan Results Match RTX 4080
AMD's RX 7900 XTX performs favorably against Nvidia's RTX 4080 in Geekbench 5's Vulkan benchmark, suggesting it'll be competitive against Nvidia's RTX 4080. The OpenCL results aren't as promising, though these early leaked results may not match real-world gaming performance.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon
RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
notebookcheck.net
RX 7900 XT performs 42% better vs RX 6900 XT with Vulkan while putting up unexciting OpenCL figures in valid Geekbench entries
After getting some preliminary RX 7900 XTX Geekbench performance figures, we have our first look at the OpenCL and Vulkan performance of the RX 7900 XT courtesy of BenchLeaks. The RX 7900 XT is one-half of the RDNA 3 duo that is scheduled to release on December 13. Before we...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti gets enticing 32% discount
This fast 16-inch gaming laptop from Lenovo is equipped with a high-performing components like an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti dGPU, but the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 also sports a very decent 165Hz QHD display with a high peak brightness of 500 nits. Lenovo's Legion 5...
TSMC upgrades Arizona fab to 3nm but high-end GPU production still unlikely
Some GPU production to return to US soil after decades.
TechSpot
Samsung confirms it wants GDDR7 RAM to reach 36Gbps with PAM-3 signaling
Why it matters: So far, manufacturers have had to use alternate versions of GDDR6 memory as stopgaps while waiting for GDDR7 to arrive with a true generational leap in bandwidth. Samsung has revealed a significant puzzle piece in its plans to accomplish the task. Samsung recently confirmed that GDDR7 RAM...
notebookcheck.net
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
The Verge
The latest Motorola Moto G Play is a 4G-only phone for $170
It’s an easy bet that most new phones announced in 2023 will come with 5G, but there’s going to be at least one LTE-only device on shelves next year: the $169 Motorola Moto G Play (2023). It’s the latest edition of Motorola’s budget-tier phone since the 2021 G Play, and it comes with an updated screen and camera array — but nary a 5G band on its spec sheet.
The best smartphones in 2022
Smartphones are at the center of our digital lives. And since you'll likely use your phone more than any other gadget you own, picking the right one to last you through years of use is crucial.
Alienware teases 18-inch monster gaming laptop
Perhaps the first in a terrifying new breed of gargantuan gaming laptops.
PC Magazine
Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit ('Raptor Canyon') Review
For years, Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) line was synonymous with small, featuring diminutive designs that helped establish the mini PC category. But as the NUC family grew to include gaming desktops, models have grown first to the size of a paperback novel, then a toaster. The latest, the Intel NUC 13 Extreme (starts at $1,179; $1,549 for the Core i9 model tested) sets aside the tiny chassis entirely, with a small-form-factor tower that's just under 14 liters in volume, accommodating the latest 12-inch, triple-slot graphics cards. Codenamed "Raptor Canyon" before release, this NUC pushes Intel's gaming prowess to the limit, with every piece designed for max performance.
MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WIFI DDR4 Review: Stealthy and Solid
The MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WIFI DDR4 is a quality budget-oriented board that comes with premium audio codec, four M.2 sockets, capable power delivery, and more. Priced around $300, it’s a viable option but costs more than other similarly equipped DDR4 boards.
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0