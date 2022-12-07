ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
German Shepherd Dad Rejecting His Puppy Leaves Internet in Stitches

A dog named Bob has left the internet in stitches after a video of him walking away from one of his puppies went viral on social media. The viral clip shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner under the username Von.jakoba, shows the German shepherd walking away from his owner as he puts his puppy close to him, saying "immediately know."
Dog Caught Going Out to Meet 'Boyfriend' Has Internet in Stitches

A video of a dog caught being "bad" by her owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it had garnered 1.1 million views at the time of writing. The clip was shared by TikTok user @desiraepfeffer with a caption that read: "When mom catches you doing [bad] dog things..." The...
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips

Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Dog's Pitiful Reaction to Fur Sibling Sitting Near Mom Makes Us LOL

Having more than one dog in your home can be tons of fun, but it also means giving out tons of attention. There will be times when one pup gets a little extra loving, but a good pet parent like @makoandkonasmom will find a way to make sure everyone feels satisfied. This moment, however, was not one of those times!
