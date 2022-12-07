Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
60 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually Posted On The Internet In 2022
Yes, these people exist.
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears
A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
German Shepherd Dad Rejecting His Puppy Leaves Internet in Stitches
A dog named Bob has left the internet in stitches after a video of him walking away from one of his puppies went viral on social media. The viral clip shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner under the username Von.jakoba, shows the German shepherd walking away from his owner as he puts his puppy close to him, saying "immediately know."
Dog Caught Going Out to Meet 'Boyfriend' Has Internet in Stitches
A video of a dog caught being "bad" by her owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it had garnered 1.1 million views at the time of writing. The clip was shared by TikTok user @desiraepfeffer with a caption that read: "When mom catches you doing [bad] dog things..." The...
Dog Refusing to Make Eye Contact When Being Told Off Goes Viral
As guilty as the pup in the latest viral TikTok video may have appeared, can dogs feel guilt?
Upworthy
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
blavity.com
TikTok Is Shocked After A Waffle House Waitress Reveals How Much She Makes In Tips
Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
Security Camera Captures Something Weird Following These Girls Home
Some think it’s a bear, others say it is something more sinister than that.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Pitiful Reaction to Fur Sibling Sitting Near Mom Makes Us LOL
Having more than one dog in your home can be tons of fun, but it also means giving out tons of attention. There will be times when one pup gets a little extra loving, but a good pet parent like @makoandkonasmom will find a way to make sure everyone feels satisfied. This moment, however, was not one of those times!
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
‘World’s oldest living cat’ outlived two owners and loves naps. Meet Flossie
She’s starting a new chapter after leaving volunteers “flabbergasted.”
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0