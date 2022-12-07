Revealed: Nearly 100 potential PFAS-polluted sites in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia from fracking waste

Read full article on original website
COVID cases up again in Pennsylvania. These 6 counties are at CDC’s high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 13,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Tuesday.
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
The french immigrant who helped create West Virginia
West Virginia carries a history filled with distinguished figures who brought their own talents into making the mountain state what it is today. However, few were as integral and iconic as the Doddridge County artist and legislator, Joseph Hubert Diss Debar.
New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility
Green Rock Energy Partners (Green Rock), a private equity firm focused on sustainable infrastructure, announced Thursday it had acquired South Park Township, Pennsylvania-based PSA South Hills Landfill Gas Venture LLC (South Hills). The firm said the South Hills purchase would add to its renewable energy portfolio and is consistent with its focus on energy-producing waste-to-value […] The post New York equity firm acquires Pennsylvania natural gas facility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
In Ohio, COVID-19 cases have increased by 59%.
wvpublic.org
Alabama Coke Plant Justice Family Owns Ordered To Pay $1 Million Penalty
This is an evolving story and may be updated. An Alabama industrial facility owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice has been ordered to pay a nearly $1 million penalty. Bluestone Coke, which operated in North Birmingham, Alabama, was ordered to pay a $925,000 fine for air pollution violations. That, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center, is the largest single penalty ever issued by the Jefferson County Department of Health.
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | West Virginia needs to invest its record-setting surplus in its people
West Virginia has a problem that has been coming for a long time. The issue has existed for decades, as coal and surrounding industries left the state. West Virginia’s population is declining. In the last Census, the population in West Virginia dropped by 3.2% — or about 59,000 people...
Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA. Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike. The incident is on I-76...
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
New York Attorney General leads coalition fighting for transgender rights in West Virginia
“Gender-affirming treatment allows trans people to lead healthy and happy lives that are true to themselves,” said Attorney General James, who is leading the coalition of 16 in filing an amicus brief in the case of Fain v. Crouch.
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
Hundreds of Pa. public vehicles up for auction
If you are looking to buy a used car, Pennsylvania has 450 you might be interested in.
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
wtae.com
Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats
U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
Williamson Daily News
Natural gas companies in West Virginia granted interim rate increases
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Public Service Commission granted the state’s two largest natural gas utility companies double-digit increases on an interim basis. Mountaineer Gas, which has 195,267 customers, or a little over 58% of all natural gas customers in West Virginia, requested a 38% purchased gas charge (PGC) increase but instead received a 15% interim increase, which will result in an average monthly residential bill of $165.59.
Is running over a fire hose illegal?
(WHTM) — Fires are sadly common this time of year. With people cooking holiday meals or leaving heaters on too close to combustible materials. So, when you come across a fire scene, where a fire hose is in the road, is it really a big deal if you slowly run over it? According to the […]
Stimulus proposal would give West Virginia families hundreds each month
money and walletPhoto byPhoto by Natasha Chenaboo (Pexels) Are you're struggling some financially with inflation hitting hard as the holidays are right around the corner? Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 9.1% in West Virginia. Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you.
