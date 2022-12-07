ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Learning loss toll in NJ: Test scores show a 7-year setback

TRENTON – Test scores on New Jersey’s standardized assessments slipped back to their levels from seven years ago on the exams given this past spring, the first since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. Compared with 2019, the most recent available because tests were skipped in 2020 and...
verywellfamily.com

Doulas Can Improve Health Outcomes for Pregnant People With Medicaid

Medicaid coverage of doulas in New York, California, and Florida improved birthing outcomes, study shows. Pregnant people who used doulas had fewer inpatient hospital admissions during pregnancy, lower odds of cesarean delivery, lower overall costs, and less likelihood of having babies with low birth rates. According to the Centers for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy