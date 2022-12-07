Read full article on original website
Related
2024 Watch: DeSantis to huddle with top donors following landslide re-election victory
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida meets with some of his top donors as he considers his next political steps following his convincing gubernatorial re-election victory.
Learning loss toll in NJ: Test scores show a 7-year setback
TRENTON – Test scores on New Jersey’s standardized assessments slipped back to their levels from seven years ago on the exams given this past spring, the first since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. Compared with 2019, the most recent available because tests were skipped in 2020 and...
Regulators limit fracking waste in Delaware River watershed
A regulatory agency responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states moved Wednesday to ban gas drillers from dumping fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed and to make it difficult for them to take fresh water out. The Delaware River Basin Commission...
Doulas Can Improve Health Outcomes for Pregnant People With Medicaid
Medicaid coverage of doulas in New York, California, and Florida improved birthing outcomes, study shows. Pregnant people who used doulas had fewer inpatient hospital admissions during pregnancy, lower odds of cesarean delivery, lower overall costs, and less likelihood of having babies with low birth rates. According to the Centers for...
