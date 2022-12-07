ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

Aldi in Brick Is Finally Open. What Other Stores Do You Want in New Jersey?

We've been waiting for this Aldi to open for a while, but what's next?. The old Foodtown Supermarket was empty for years, but that all changed today. Aldi's newest Brick location finally opened, just a little over a year after it was announced. This store is Aldi's second location in Brick, and seventh location in Ocean County. It's at 780 Route 70 in the new Marketplace at Forge Pond shopping center. Per APP, the shopping center has the potential to hold a business with a drive thru, and a restaurant with a liquor license.
A Popular New Jersey Grocery Store Recalls This Holiday Product

Great, here's one more thing to have to worry about during the busiest time of the year. It seems like we are more and more frequently hearing about recalls. Just a few days ago, there was a recall announced for Weiss sea salt ice cream because coconut was accidentally added to a batch.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Grocery Store Isn’t Really A Grocery Store

Honestly, it's one of my favorite chores to take care of, right now my wife usually food shops just because of our schedules but when I get to do it, I love it. There's just something relaxing about walking up and down the aisles, planning out meals for the week, and looking at all of the fresh meats, seafood, and baked goods.
No tip? Try this alternative for NJ delivery workers this holiday season

It's that time of year again when UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Post Office, and all other delivery services put it into overdrive to deliver holiday packages to your doorstep. The rush to get you your packages before Christmas day is certainly no easy task, and the drivers of these vehicles play a huge role in making that possible.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special

Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?

The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY

PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years

It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention

There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Underrated Attraction

It’s pretty hard to be an attraction here in New Jersey and fly under the radar. Tons of people visit and enjoy the Garden State, and those of us who live here, we’re not exactly good at keeping secrets. So how can an attraction in New Jersey land in the “underrated” category?
NJ biz shackled by high taxes – could this plan help?

As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in America,...
A lot of NJ kids are sick right now, but cold medicine is scarce

Is your child "under the weather" at the moment? They are not alone. From flu to COVID, from stomach bugs to upper respiratory viruses, "sick season" has been raging extra-early this year. Doctors' offices across New Jersey have been packed for almost a month now. Especially concerning is an uptick...
7 things NJ workers deserve in 2023 for a better work-life balance (Opinion)

Let's face it, having a good work-life balance is so important for our well-being. Unfortunately, those of us living in the United States don't have it nearly as good as those in other countries around the world. One area we particularly need to improve in is the amount of PTO,...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

