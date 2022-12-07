ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mansionglobal.com

Globally, Home Prices Climbed a Robust 8.8% in the Third Quarter Despite Rocky Economies

Despite the economic turmoil throughout the world in 2022—whether it be in the form of soaring interest rates, inflation or changing governments—property prices are still rising at a rate of 8.8% per year, according to Knight Frank’s most recent global house price index, released Wednesday. The third-quarter...
Reuters

Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
US News and World Report

Kenya's Economic Growth to Slow to 5% Next Year, World Bank Says

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's economic growth will slow down to 5% next year from an estimated 5.5% this year, the World Bank said on Thursday, as the rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic loses momentum. East Africa's biggest economy could also see a drop in demand for its...
Reuters

ECB survey shows rising inflation expectations for year ahead

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer expectations for inflation in the year ahead rose in October but predictions for three years out held steady at a rate still well above the European Central Bank's 2% target, the ECB said in a monthly survey on Wednesday.
kitco.com

Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently...
kitco.com

Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
CNBC

European Central Bank warns that an EU gas price cap risks financial stability

The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CNBC

European markets close lower as global sentiment wavers on recession fears

European markets closed lower on Wednesday as jitters set in over the state of the global economy. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks moved lower as traders considered the possibility of a recession and the likelihood of a lengthy cycle of hikes from the Federal Reserve. Sentiment was mixed overnight with shares in...

